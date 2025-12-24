Three-year, entry-level contract for Bryce Pickford

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2026-27 to 2028-29) with defenseman Bryce Pickford.

Pickford played 31 games this season in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, scoring 25 goals and adding 19 assists. His 25 goals lead the WHL while his 44 points rank him fourth in the league. The 19-year-old rearguard, who is the captain of his club, is only three points away from matching his career-high established last season (47 points in 48 games).

The Edmonton, AB native is currently in the fourth season of his junior career in the WHL. Pickford won the Ed Chynoweth Cup, awarded to the WHL’s champions, on two occasions (in 2022-23 with the Seattle Thunderbirds and in 2024-25 with the Medicine Hat Tigers).

Pickford was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.