MONTREAL – The holiday season is for gathering with friends and family and the Canadiens are getting in on that spirit.

On Dec. 1, the Habs are hosting an away-game viewing party at the Bell Centre for members of the team’s fan programs—the Fan Club and Club 1909—complete with giveaways, selfies on the ice, Youppi! and more.

Note that simply having an account for one of the two fan programs does not guarantee access to the event, so keep reading for details on how to claim a spot.