BOSTON – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that the defenseman Gustav Lindström has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old blue-liner agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the team on Wednesday.

Lindström, a native of Östervåla, SWE, is a second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings. He has totaled 35 points over 174 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Canadiens and Red Wings.