Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

ST. LOUIS – For most of the year, Michael Pezzetta is known for the luscious locks on the back of his head, but this month the attention turns to the hair on the front of it.

MAKE A DONATION TO PEZZETTA'S CAMPAIGN

Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens’ forward will be raising money for Movember, an annual charity campaign to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s health.

“Men’s health means a lot to me, and I think the fact that I have a moustache, it just went hand in hand,” Pezzetta said.

By growing the “Mo,” the Toronto native hopes to start more conversations about men’s well-being and the initiative as a whole.

“Men speaking up about how they're feeling and just being able to have open conversations with people is super important,” he said. “For me, Movember is opening up that conversation and raising awareness for that.”

To sweeten the deal, the more donations received, the greater the pool of prizes becomes:

$1000: A signed hat

$2000: A signed stick

$3000: A signed jersey

$5000: A special surprise, to be announced at a later date

For more information on Pezzetta’s Movember campaign or to donate, click here.