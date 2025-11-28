Five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson

LAS VEGAS – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a five-year, $30 million contract extension (2026-27 to 2030-31) with defenseman Mike Matheson. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $6 million.

Matheson has recorded 14 points (4G, 10A) in 22 games with the Canadiens this season and carries a +13 differential. The 31-year-old defenseman leads the team in average ice time at 24:50 per game, ranking 10th in the NHL.

Since joining the Canadiens, the Pointe-Claire native has established numerous career highs, including assists (51), points (62), power play goals (5) and power play points (28) during the 2023-24 season. He also matched a personal best in goals (11) that year, previously set with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22. Since arriving in Montreal prior to the 2022-23 campaign, Matheson ranks seventh in the NHL with an average ice time of 25:06.

Matheson, who is currently playing his fourth season with the Canadiens, was acquired from the Penguins on July 16, 2022.