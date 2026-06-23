Dates for 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge announced

MONTREAL – Top Habs prospects will face off against counterparts from Canadian clubs once again this summer.

On Tuesday, the first details were shared about the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge, hosted this year by the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 12-13 at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, QC. The four-team showcase will likewise feature prospect squads from the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs to round out the lineup.

Habs prospects will open the event on Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. against rising talent from the Jets, before taking on Sens rookies a day later on Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

See the full four-game schedule below: