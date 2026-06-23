Dates for 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge announced

The four-team event will be hosted by the Ottawa Senators in Gatineau on Sept. 12-13

Slush Puppy
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Top Habs prospects will face off against counterparts from Canadian clubs once again this summer. 

On Tuesday, the first details were shared about the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge, hosted this year by the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 12-13 at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, QC. The four-team showcase will likewise feature prospect squads from the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs to round out the lineup. 

Habs prospects will open the event on Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. against rising talent from the Jets, before taking on Sens rookies a day later on Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. 

See the full four-game schedule below:

DATE
TIME
GAME 
Saturday, September 12, 2026
1:00 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Montreal
Saturday, September 12, 2026
6:00 p.m.
Toronto vs. Ottawa
Sunday, September 13, 2026 
1:00 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Toronto
Sunday, September 13, 2026
6:00 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa

Tickets for the games will be available for sale to the general public as of June 29 at 10:00 a.m., with more information available at ottawasenators.com.

The final lineup of Canadiens prospects who will travel to the event will be confirmed later in September.

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