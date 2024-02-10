DAL@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The clock ran out on the Canadiens’ comeback bid in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas’ three-goal second period overshadowed another strong effort from the Habs’ top line, which saw goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky for a second consecutive outing.

With an assist against the Stars, Cole Caufield extended his point streak to 11 games, becoming only the second Hab (Max Domi) since Vincent Damphousse in 1993 to reach that mark. Suzuki stretched his streak to six, and Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson have now recorded points in four straight.

Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves in his second consecutive start for the Canadiens.

Alex Newhook registered three shots on goal, one hit and one takeaway in 18:52 in his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard left Saturday’s game in the middle frame and did not return.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

