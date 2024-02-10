DAL@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki, Slafkovsky score again but Habs lose 3-2 to Stars

20240210_DALMTL_RecapLoss
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL –  The clock ran out on the Canadiens’ comeback bid in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas’ three-goal second period overshadowed another strong effort from the Habs’ top line, which saw goals from Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky for a second consecutive outing.

With an assist against the Stars, Cole Caufield extended his point streak to 11 games, becoming only the second Hab (Max Domi) since Vincent Damphousse in 1993 to reach that mark. Suzuki stretched his streak to six, and Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson have now recorded points in four straight.

Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves in his second consecutive start for the Canadiens.

Alex Newhook registered three shots on goal, one hit and one takeaway in 18:52 in his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard left Saturday’s game in the middle frame and did not return.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 00:38 0-[1] Suzuki (Caufield, Matheson)

Nick Suzuki opens the scoring

P2 18:37 3-[2] Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Matheson)

Juraj Slafkovsky cuts the deficit

Dallas goals

P2 03:51 [1]-1 Harley (Hintz, Robertson)

P2 04:15 [2]-1 Seguin (Duchene, Marchment)

P2 17:45 [3]-1 Seguin (Duchene, Marchment)

What’s next

Why stop at one big game when you can have two? Super Bowl Sunday features the Canadiens and St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre at 1:00 p.m. ET., ahead of the Chiefs and 49ers at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

