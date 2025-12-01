Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

The forward led the team in goals, assists and points

5035-03-CoupeMolson-Novembre-1920x1080 COLE-ARTICLE
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November.

Caufield was selected first star of the game three times (on November 1 against Ottawa, November 8 against Utah and November 28 against Vegas). In 13 games last month, the left winger led the team with five goals (tied with Nick Suzuki), eight assists (tied with Mike Matheson) and 13 points. The Mosinee, WI native appeared in his 300th career NHL game on November 4 against Philadelphia.

Caufield is currently on a seven-game point streak during which he has scored twice and added six helpers.

A ceremony honoring the November Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

