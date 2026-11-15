COL@MTL: Game recap

Montreal’s point streak ends at 12 games in loss to Colorado

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ point streak ended at 12 games with a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki’s highlight-reel goal stood as Montreal’s only marker in the game.

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves on the night.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday was Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre. The team hosted various initiatives to support the NHL’s program, including one Leucan member who rang in the end of his cancer treatments with a bell on the ice during a special pregame ceremony.

Roster

Montreal goal

P2 10:25 2-[1] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Caufield)

COL@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

Colorado goals 

P1 03:57 [1]-0 Svechkov (O’Connor, Kulak)

P1 15:55 [2]-0 Nelson (Lehkonen, Malinski)

P3 04:14 [3]-1 Lehkonen (Kadri, Hughes) – PPG

OT 19:47 [4]-1 Roy (Unassisted) – EN

What’s next 

The Habs head out on a three-game road trip, starting Monday against the Rangers in New York. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

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