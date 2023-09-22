News Feed

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines
Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24
Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines
Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines
Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Chris Wideman to miss extended time
Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings
Christian Dvorak out until November 

Christian Dvorak out until November 
Paul Byron announces retirement

Paul Byron announces retirement
A letter from Paul Byron 

A letter from Paul Byron 
72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp
Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver
OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL: Game recap 
OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know
CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24
MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap
MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know
MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap
MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Dr. David Mulder is retiring after a 60-year career with the team

20230921-dr-david-mulder
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton announced on Thursday several changes to the medical staff, including three promotions and two new hires.

First, Dr. David Mulder is officially retiring after a remarkable 60-year career in the organization and has received the emeritus status, allowing him to continue in an advisory role. He will be replaced by Dr. Dan Deckelbaum who will now be the Head Team Physician while Dr. Thierry Pauyo is now the Head Orthopedic Surgeon. In addition, Matthew Moore was hired as a Massage Therapist, Daniel Chammas was promoted to Assistant Athletic Trainer and Marie-Pierre Néron was hired to replace Chammas in Laval as an Assistant Therapist with the Rocket.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to warmly thank Dr. David Mulder for all his years of service with the Canadiens,” said Owner, President and CEO, Geoff Molson. “Dr. Mulder has dedicated his entire life to our organization. We will miss his passion, his professionalism, and how he treated everyone around him. I also want to take the time to congratulate Dr. Dan Deckelbaum on this well-deserved promotion.”

Dr_Mulder_Best_35 - BFI_4351 HR 7.5 x 10 Hanna Koivu with Dr. Mulder and Saku

Dr. Mulder joined the organization in 1963 when he began working with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, the Montreal Voyageurs, and then the Montreal Canadiens. Born in Eston, SK, he was a Chief Surgeon at the Montreal General Hospital from 1977 to 1998. Involved with the McGill Sports Medicine Centre since 1994, Dr. Mulder is a graduate from the University of Saskatchewan in Medicine (1962). He earned a Master of Science degree from McGill University (1964) and a specialization in Chest Surgery at the University of Iowa (1969). He served as president of the NHL Teams Physicians Society from 2003 to 2006 and received the Order of Canada as well as the Award of Merit from the Montreal General Hospital. Dr. Mulder was also awarded the USA National Safety Council Award in October 2012 for his role in developing a province wide trauma system in Quebec.

Dr. Dan Deckelbaum is promoted to Head Team Physician after 12 years in the organization. He held the title of Assistant to the Head Team Physician since being hired prior to the 2011-12 season. He is currently an assistant professor at the Divisions of Trauma and General Surgery at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), an associate member of the Department of Epidemiology, biostatistics, and occupational health at McGill University, as well as an honorary associate professor at the National University of Rwanda. Dr. Deckelbaum obtained his subspecialty training in trauma surgery and critical care at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, while also completing a Master of Public Health at the University of Miami. Not only is he one of the most respected doctors in North America due to his outstanding clinical practice skills, but Dr. Deckelbaum also developed a passion for global surgical education and development, as well as disaster preparedness and response, that allowed him to establish and co-direct the MUHC Centre for Global Surgery. His interest in global health is founded upon on-site clinical experience in government hospitals in East Africa, in addition todisaster response activities in Somalia, Kenya, Turks and Caicos, and Haiti.

“We continue to be committed to providing the best possible medical care for our players and believe we are continuing along that path with these well-earned promotions and assignments”, said Gorton. “I also want to thank Dr. Mulder and wish the best of luck to Dr. Deckelbaum.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Thierry Pauyo is promoted to Head Orthopedic Surgeon. In addition to his major in Neuroscience obtained from Amherst College in 2005, he graduated with honors from Harvard Medical school before joining the orthopedic residency program at McGill University. Dr. Pauyo joined the Canadiens after completing a fellowship in sports medicine in Pittsburgh, where he worked with the Steelers and Penguins.

Matthew Moore was hired as a Massage Therapist after working with the Premier Athletic Therapy and Sports Medicine organization since 2015. A graduate of York University, he previously worked as an Assistant Athletic Therapist for the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL for five years and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS for one year.

Daniel Chammas was promoted to Assistant Athletic Trainer after he held the same role with the Laval Rocket in 2022-23. Marie-Pierre Néron, who will replace Chammas in Laval, worked with the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL since 2021-22. The Rockland, ON native also served as an Athletic Trainer with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.