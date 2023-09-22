Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Dr. Mulder joined the organization in 1963 when he began working with the Montreal Junior Canadiens, the Montreal Voyageurs, and then the Montreal Canadiens. Born in Eston, SK, he was a Chief Surgeon at the Montreal General Hospital from 1977 to 1998. Involved with the McGill Sports Medicine Centre since 1994, Dr. Mulder is a graduate from the University of Saskatchewan in Medicine (1962). He earned a Master of Science degree from McGill University (1964) and a specialization in Chest Surgery at the University of Iowa (1969). He served as president of the NHL Teams Physicians Society from 2003 to 2006 and received the Order of Canada as well as the Award of Merit from the Montreal General Hospital. Dr. Mulder was also awarded the USA National Safety Council Award in October 2012 for his role in developing a province wide trauma system in Quebec.

Dr. Dan Deckelbaum is promoted to Head Team Physician after 12 years in the organization. He held the title of Assistant to the Head Team Physician since being hired prior to the 2011-12 season. He is currently an assistant professor at the Divisions of Trauma and General Surgery at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), an associate member of the Department of Epidemiology, biostatistics, and occupational health at McGill University, as well as an honorary associate professor at the National University of Rwanda. Dr. Deckelbaum obtained his subspecialty training in trauma surgery and critical care at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, while also completing a Master of Public Health at the University of Miami. Not only is he one of the most respected doctors in North America due to his outstanding clinical practice skills, but Dr. Deckelbaum also developed a passion for global surgical education and development, as well as disaster preparedness and response, that allowed him to establish and co-direct the MUHC Centre for Global Surgery. His interest in global health is founded upon on-site clinical experience in government hospitals in East Africa, in addition todisaster response activities in Somalia, Kenya, Turks and Caicos, and Haiti.

“We continue to be committed to providing the best possible medical care for our players and believe we are continuing along that path with these well-earned promotions and assignments”, said Gorton. “I also want to thank Dr. Mulder and wish the best of luck to Dr. Deckelbaum.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Thierry Pauyo is promoted to Head Orthopedic Surgeon. In addition to his major in Neuroscience obtained from Amherst College in 2005, he graduated with honors from Harvard Medical school before joining the orthopedic residency program at McGill University. Dr. Pauyo joined the Canadiens after completing a fellowship in sports medicine in Pittsburgh, where he worked with the Steelers and Penguins.

Matthew Moore was hired as a Massage Therapist after working with the Premier Athletic Therapy and Sports Medicine organization since 2015. A graduate of York University, he previously worked as an Assistant Athletic Therapist for the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL for five years and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS for one year.

Daniel Chammas was promoted to Assistant Athletic Trainer after he held the same role with the Laval Rocket in 2022-23. Marie-Pierre Néron, who will replace Chammas in Laval, worked with the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL since 2021-22. The Rockland, ON native also served as an Athletic Trainer with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.