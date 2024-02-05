CH Weekly: February 5 to 11

SUPER BOWL 🤝 FAMILY WEEKEND

Super Bowl weekend is upon us and for Habs fans that can mean only one thing: back-to-back matinees at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens’ annual family-friendly tradition of hosting consecutive afternoon games during the second weekend in February continues this year. Up first, the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Stars @ Canadiens 🎟️

Then, ahead of the big game on Sunday, Montreal will close out its weekend against the St. Louis Blues. The matinee matchup is also set for 1:00 p.m., saving you plenty of time to get your snacks ready for the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the Chiefs and 49ers.

TICKETS: Blues @ Canadiens 🎟️

Feb. 10 and 11 is also Family Weekend at the home of the Habs! The spotlight will be on the next generation of fans as youngsters take over the Bell Centre, including in-game entertainment and more, not to mention a pair of start times that are sure to please even fans with the earliest of bedtimes.

Experience the magic of childhood at our family kiosk in section 123! Delicious flavors await with our cupcakes, cookies, treats, and much more! Purchasing at least one item at our kiosk brings you closer to a win with our lucky wheel of special prizes, including a pair of tickets to see the Canadiens in action, a visit from Youppi! and more!

P-DUB RETURNS TO LAVAL

The atmosphere was electric inside Place Bell on Jan. 27 when PWHL Montreal edged PWHL Ottawa in front of a record-breaking crowd of 8,646 for a women’s hockey game in Canada. Alex Newhook was there, and he encourages you to check out the action when the Montreal-based Club returns to Laval on Feb. 18 to host PWHL Minnesota.