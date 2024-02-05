CH Weekly: February 5 to 11

The best way to stay up to date on all Canadiens-related events

MONTREAL – The Canadiens ease out of the All-Star break and back into the grind with a quick trip to Washington on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s doubleheader at the Bell Centre.

BYE, BYE WEEK

The Habs’ schedule resumes in Washington for a meeting with the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The teams previously saw each other on Oct. 24 at the Bell Centre where Cole Caufield called game in overtime.

SUPER BOWL 🤝 FAMILY WEEKEND

Super Bowl weekend is upon us and for Habs fans that can mean only one thing: back-to-back matinees at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens’ annual family-friendly tradition of hosting consecutive afternoon games during the second weekend in February continues this year. Up first, the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Then, ahead of the big game on Sunday, Montreal will close out its weekend against the St. Louis Blues. The matinee matchup is also set for 1:00 p.m., saving you plenty of time to get your snacks ready for the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Feb. 10 and 11 is also Family Weekend at the home of the Habs! The spotlight will be on the next generation of fans as youngsters take over the Bell Centre, including in-game entertainment and more, not to mention a pair of start times that are sure to please even fans with the earliest of bedtimes.

Experience the magic of childhood at our family kiosk in section 123! Delicious flavors await with our cupcakes, cookies, treats, and much more! Purchasing at least one item at our kiosk brings you closer to a win with our lucky wheel of special prizes, including a pair of tickets to see the Canadiens in action, a visit from Youppi! and more!

P-DUB RETURNS TO LAVAL

The atmosphere was electric inside Place Bell on Jan. 27 when PWHL Montreal edged PWHL Ottawa in front of a record-breaking crowd of 8,646 for a women’s hockey game in Canada. Alex Newhook was there, and he encourages you to check out the action when the Montreal-based Club returns to Laval on Feb. 18 to host PWHL Minnesota.

Game time is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, so get your tickets while quantities last!

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs and some players from PWHL Montreal compete in a series of skills challenges, like fastest skater, accuracy shooting, shootout and more, at the Bell Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25. The glass will be removed along the lengths of the ice, so don’t miss your chance for rink side autographs and selfies with the players. Get your tickets today (starting at $12) to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of La Cage! As part of La Cage's 40th anniversary celebrations, your team could win the unique chance to be photographed on the Bell Centre ice, just before the official Canadiens team photo session! The winning club will also get to watch the Habs practice that will follow. You have until Feb. 15 to enter your team here. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Nick Suzuki represented the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game this past weekend.

The team made their picks for the NFL Conference Championship matchups a couple of weekends ago. Check out the video below to see who went 2/2 (Hint: He also went 4/4 for the Divisional round). Stay tuned for this weekend’s Super Bowl predictions!

