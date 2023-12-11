CH Weekly: December 11 to 17

MONTREAL– The Canadiens’ final home games of 2023 and an early Christmas celebration are on tab this week at the Bell Centre.

IT’S PENGUIN-ING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

The Canadiens welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Bell Centre on Wednesday for the second “Mecredis METAL! Mondays” (in case you missed the breaking news, yes, METAL! is back). Rock out with the Canadiens’ unofficial mascot on his farewell tour as the Habs look to skate (or waddle) past Sidney Crosby and the Pens at 7:00 p.m. ET on RDS and Sportsnet.

TICKETS: Penguins @ Canadiens 🎟️

CHRISTMAS AT THE BELL CENTRE

Santa Claus is coming to town, and so are the New York Islanders for Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Lafleur, on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and be seen on CBC, Sportsnet East and TVA Sports, or you can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm.

Habs hockey is the gift that keeps on giving, and Saturday is no exception. Youppi!’s made his list, he’s checked it twice, and he knows who’s been naughty or nice, so the first 8,000 (nice) fans to arrive inside the Bell Centre this weeeknd will receive a Christmas ornament, courtesy of Lafleur. Don’t miss the Canadiens’ final home game of 2023!

TICKETS: Islanders @ Canadiens 🎟️

Experience the sweetness of the holidays at our Christmas booth! Delicious flavors await you with our cupcakes, cookies, treats, and much more! Every purchase at our booth brings you closer to a win with our lucky wheel of special prizes, including a pair of tickets to see the Canadiens in action! Our Christmas booth also has several other surprises for you, including a visit from Youppi! and a makeup artist to brighten the smile on your faces. Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at our festive booth in section 123!

As well, arouse your taste buds to the magic of Christmas with our special cocktail, the Festive Punch, adorned with a candy cane and available at the M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec in sections 102 and 320, as well as at our Christmas booth in section 123.

FANATIC SATURDAYS

Monster Energy’s guest DJ will be live on Twitch during warmups at the Bell Centre prior to Saturday’s game against the Isles. Make sure to tune in as of 6:15 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize pack. This DJ set is part of the Canadiens’ FANatic Saturdays programming, so enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including Rush Hour Rally at the first intermission.

A PAW-SOME NEW FAN CLUB

The bleu-blanc-rouge recently launched a new fan club: the Canine Hockey Club, presented by Vet et Nous! The Canine Hockey Club (CHC) is the Official Dog Club of the Montreal Canadiens, so register your pup now to join the team and enjoy fun benefits like a membership kit, a photo on the ice and monthly contests!

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RBC! Enter now for a chance to win an official Canadiens jersey, a skating session on the Bell Centre ice, a gift bag and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

The Canadiens’ annual hospital visits happened last Thursday, as nearly 400 kids at the CHU Sainte-Justine, the Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada received visits from the players.