CH Weekly: April 2 to 7

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have a jam-packed first week of April, with four games scheduled as the calendar flips into the final month of the season.

1, 2, 3 HOME GAMES

After a road-heavy month of March, Martin St-Louis' troops look ahead to a week spent almost entirely on home ice.

To start the proceedings, the Florida Panthers are in town on Tuesday for the last game of the season between the two teams. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Panthers @ Canadiens

Tuesday’s game is The Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank, a night dedicated to a healthy planet. Bring your used hockey gear to the Together to Play equipment drive outside Tricolore Sports (Lucien-L’Allier station) to receive $10 off your next purchase at the team store!

MOLSON CONCERT SERIES

On Thursday, Montreal hosts another Florida-based team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, marking the teams’ third and final matchup of the year. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, but the action around the Bell Centre gets started at 5:30 p.m. with an outdoor concert (the last of the season!) at Canadiens Plaza in Rio Tinto Courtyard!

TICKETS: Lightning @ Canadiens

A SATURDAY NIGHT CLASSIC

Habs-Leafs at the Bell Centre for our final Saturday night home game of the season, you ask? You got it. The longtime rivals go head-to-head once more before the season’s end and, as always, it promises to live up to the hype. The hostilities renew at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens

ORIGINAL SIX POP-UP! 
 
The Bell Centre’s series of pop-up food counters featuring signature dishes inspired by flavors of cities of Original Six teams continues on Saturday. This time, a typical Toronto specialty takes the spotlight, so be sure to leave room for a Peameal Bacon Sandwhich at section 112.

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Twenty-four hours later, the Canadiens find themselves in the Big Apple to put a bow on an action-packed week against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an unforgettable experience at the Bell Centre for the last game of the season, courtesy of Skip The Dishes! To enter, simply place your SKIP order using the promo code HABS24 during the contest period, and you're automatically entered for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Prizes include tickets in the first row for the game on April 16 and a pregame dinner with a Canadiens Alumni. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Monday was the Canadiens’ team photo day, and Juraj Slafkovsky added a humorous touch to immortalize the moment.

Last Thursday, Nick Suzuki scored his 30th goal of the season in the Habs’ 4-1 win over the Flyers. It was a milestone moment for the Canadiens’ captain, marking the first time in his career that he reached the plateau.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!

