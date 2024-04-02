CH Weekly: April 2 to 7

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have a jam-packed first week of April, with four games scheduled as the calendar flips into the final month of the season.

1, 2, 3 HOME GAMES

After a road-heavy month of March, Martin St-Louis' troops look ahead to a week spent almost entirely on home ice.

To start the proceedings, the Florida Panthers are in town on Tuesday for the last game of the season between the two teams. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TICKETS: Panthers @ Canadiens

Tuesday’s game is The Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank, a night dedicated to a healthy planet. Bring your used hockey gear to the Together to Play equipment drive outside Tricolore Sports (Lucien-L’Allier station) to receive $10 off your next purchase at the team store!

MOLSON CONCERT SERIES

On Thursday, Montreal hosts another Florida-based team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, marking the teams’ third and final matchup of the year. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, but the action around the Bell Centre gets started at 5:30 p.m. with an outdoor concert (the last of the season!) at Canadiens Plaza in Rio Tinto Courtyard!

TICKETS: Lightning @ Canadiens