CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

MONTREAL – It’s Hockey Night in Montreal and a whole lot more this Saturday at the Bell Centre.

The 183-day wait comes to an end as the Canadiens return to home ice for the first time in the regular season to host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks for the team’s home opener at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

WHAT’S HAPPENING OUTSIDE

Sweater weather has arrived in Montreal, and by “sweater,” we mean Habs jerseys of course. The forecast calls for clear skies over the Bell Centre on Saturday, so be sure take advantage of the crisp air and all that’s going on outside at Canadiens Plaza as of 5:00 p.m.:

Monster Energy will be handling DJ duties, while also hooking up fans with free haircuts;

CIBC’s drumline debuts for fans to get into the rhythm of game night;

Our game zone will be offering up some friendly competition for fans in the form of precision hockey, Skee-Ball, and Super Chexx bubble hockey!

It’s going to be lit!

WHAT’S HAPPENING INSIDE

There’s plenty for fans to enjoy inside the arena as well, in addition to an Original Six matchup.

First, the co-main event: the pregame ceremony. Montreal knows how to put on a show, so you’ll want to be in your seats by 6:45 p.m. at the latest to not miss any of the excitement. There, you’ll also find a complimentary t-shirt to turn the building bleu-blanc-rouge.

Before that, the action will be at M2 Marché Montreal Loto-Québec. The space will be packed with activities, including a new Artist Series, also presented by Loto-Québec. As of 5:30 p.m., MEKA will create a painting in real-time inspired by the rivalry between the Habs and Blackhawks. As well, TVA Sports – featuring Maxim Lapierre, Guillaume Latendresse and Élizabeth Rancourt – will be broadcasting their pregame and postgame show live from the area.

Speaking of Canadiens alumni, Francis Bouillon and David Desharnais will also be in the house. The pair of former Habs will be a few steps down the concourse at section 117 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with fans.

FANatic Saturdays are back this year too, and we’ll kick things off with Monster Energy guest DJ Fafa Khan who will be spinning tunes during warmups at around 6:20 p.m., as well as during intermissions. For fans at home, the entire 30-minute pregame set will be livestreamed on the Canadiens’ official Twitch account. Tune in for the chance to win a prize!

Finally, fans looking to add some bleu-blanc-rouge swag to their wardrobe can stop by Tricolore Sports to check out the new Dime collection that drops on Saturday!