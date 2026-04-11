CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final regular season game at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Fan Appreciation Night and Molson FANatic Saturdays are on the docket
MONTREAL – The Canadiens are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final regular season game at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Fan Appreciation Night
Every year, the Canadiens dedicate the final home game of the regular season to the incredible fans who make the Bell Centre the most electric arena in the NHL.
Keeping with tradition, here’s a look at what’s in store for Saturday:
Molson FANatic Saturdays
All season, Saturday games at the Bell Centre have featured a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:
Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Les Trois Monkeys for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal and Columbus will be fighting for very different things on Saturday. While the Canadiens want to strengthen their hold on a position that secures home-ice advantage for the playoffs, the Blue Jackets will be on the hunt for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Both clubs have three games left in their regular season schedules.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 17 @ CBJ: 4-3 CBJ (SO)
Mar. 26 vs. CBJ: 2-1 MTL
Apr. 11 vs. CBJ:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Both Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky reached the 50- and 30-goal milestones, respectively, off of Nick Suzuki passes on Thursday. The Canadiens captain is now within two points of 100 and could become the first Hab since Mats Naslund in 1985-86 to hit that mark.
On the other end of the ice, Kirill Marchenko has found the back of the net four times in his last five outings, bringing his goal total to 26 on the season. The 25-year-old forward is second in points behind teammate Zach Werenski with 65.
BY THE NUMBERS: JACKETS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.