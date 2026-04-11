CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

Fan Appreciation Night and Molson FANatic Saturdays are on the docket

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final regular season game at the Bell Centre on Saturday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:  

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE 

Fan Appreciation Night 

Every year, the Canadiens dedicate the final home game of the regular season to the incredible fans who make the Bell Centre the most electric arena in the NHL. 

Keeping with tradition, here’s a look at what’s in store for Saturday: 

  • Concessions coupons will be hidden around M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec for fans to find and exchange for menu items; 
  • Singer-songwriter Andie Therio will likewise be performing her modern country hits during pregame, postgame, and intermissions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec; 
  • A selection of fan avatars will be projected on the ice during pregame and intermissions. From March 31 until April 9, fans could create digital likenesses of themselves on canadiens.com for a chance to be included; 
  • Lucky seat numbers will be announced on the scoreboard throughout the game, with prizing from Aeroplan, Birkenstock, Canadian Tire, Érable du Québec, IGA, Manmade, Pizza Pizza, and RBC; 
  • At the end of the game, lucky RBC prize winners from the crowd will get to go on the ice with the Habs to take part in the now-famous Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony. 

Molson FANatic Saturdays 

All season, Saturday games at the Bell Centre have featured a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight: 

  • Former Canadiens players Pierre Turgeon and Rick Green will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; 
  • Guest DJ Kiinjo will provide pregame and intermission tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series; 
  • Local artist Jenna Schwartz will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here
  • One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission. 

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Les Trois Monkeys for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here

TEAM COMPARISONS  

Montreal and Columbus will be fighting for very different things on Saturday. While the Canadiens want to strengthen their hold on a position that secures home-ice advantage for the playoffs, the Blue Jackets will be on the hunt for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Both clubs have three games left in their regular season schedules. 

SEASON SERIES  

Nov. 17 @ CBJ: 4-3 CBJ (SO) 

Mar. 26 vs. CBJ: 2-1 MTL 

Apr. 11 vs. CBJ: 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR  

Both Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky reached the 50- and 30-goal milestones, respectively, off of Nick Suzuki passes on Thursday. The Canadiens captain is now within two points of 100 and could become the first Hab since Mats Naslund in 1985-86 to hit that mark. 

On the other end of the ice, Kirill Marchenko has found the back of the net four times in his last five outings, bringing his goal total to 26 on the season. The 25-year-old forward is second in points behind teammate Zach Werenski with 65. 

BY THE NUMBERS: JACKETS-HABS 

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS  

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop. 

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC  

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.  

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.  

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

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