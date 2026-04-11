CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Fan Appreciation Night

Every year, the Canadiens dedicate the final home game of the regular season to the incredible fans who make the Bell Centre the most electric arena in the NHL.

Keeping with tradition, here’s a look at what’s in store for Saturday:

Concessions coupons will be hidden around M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec for fans to find and exchange for menu items;

Singer-songwriter Andie Therio will likewise be performing her modern country hits during pregame, postgame, and intermissions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto Québec;

A selection of fan avatars will be projected on the ice during pregame and intermissions. From March 31 until April 9, fans could create digital likenesses of themselves on canadiens.com for a chance to be included;

Lucky seat numbers will be announced on the scoreboard throughout the game, with prizing from Aeroplan, Birkenstock, Canadian Tire, Érable du Québec, IGA, Manmade, Pizza Pizza, and RBC;

At the end of the game, lucky RBC prize winners from the crowd will get to go on the ice with the Habs to take part in the now-famous Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

All season, Saturday games at the Bell Centre have featured a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:

Former Canadiens players Pierre Turgeon and Rick Green will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Guest DJ Kiinjo will provide pregame and intermission tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series;

Local artist Jenna Schwartz will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

Fans aged 18+ can also take part in this month’s pre- and postgame party happening at Les Trois Monkeys for a chance to win tickets to the game, watch a live podcast recording, and more. For all the details, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal and Columbus will be fighting for very different things on Saturday. While the Canadiens want to strengthen their hold on a position that secures home-ice advantage for the playoffs, the Blue Jackets will be on the hunt for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Both clubs have three games left in their regular season schedules.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 17 @ CBJ: 4-3 CBJ (SO)

Mar. 26 vs. CBJ: 2-1 MTL

Apr. 11 vs. CBJ:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Both Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky reached the 50- and 30-goal milestones, respectively, off of Nick Suzuki passes on Thursday. The Canadiens captain is now within two points of 100 and could become the first Hab since Mats Naslund in 1985-86 to hit that mark.

On the other end of the ice, Kirill Marchenko has found the back of the net four times in his last five outings, bringing his goal total to 26 on the season. The 25-year-old forward is second in points behind teammate Zach Werenski with 65.

BY THE NUMBERS: JACKETS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: