MONTREAL – The Canadiens were solid out of the gate and delivered a convincing 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Habs got off to a roaring start, scoring three unanswered goals in the first period alone and benefitting from some solid goaltending from Cayden Primeau, who made 22 saves in the opening frame.

The 24-year-old netminder stopped 41 shots for his second career shutout and second in as many Bell Centre starts.