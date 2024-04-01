Cayden Primeau earns Molson Cup honor for March

MONTREAL – Goaltender Cayden Primeau is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of March.

Primeau was selected first star of the game twice (March 12 against Columbus and March 28 against Philadelphia). In five games in March, the 24-year-old netminder posted a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Primeau earned his second career NHL shutout on March 12 against the Blue Jackets.

A ceremony honoring the March Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.