Cayden Primeau earns Molson Cup honor for March

The netminder registered a 1.97 goals-against average over five starts during the month

Image
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Goaltender Cayden Primeau is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of March.

Primeau was selected first star of the game twice (March 12 against Columbus and March 28 against Philadelphia). In five games in March, the 24-year-old netminder posted a 3-1-1 record with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Primeau earned his second career NHL shutout on March 12 against the Blue Jackets.

A ceremony honoring the March Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

