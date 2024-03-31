CAR@MTL: Game recap

Habs are blanked at home by Hurricanes

20240330_CARMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – For the first time since Mar. 9, the Canadiens played Saturday night hockey in front of their own fans. Unfortunately for the home side, the game did not turn out in their favor as they dropped a 3-0 decision to the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. 

CELEBRATING FIRST PEOPLES

Tonight’s game also marked First Peoples Celebration Night. The goal of the evening was to celebrate the richness and diversity of Indigenous cultures. 

Earlier in the day, families and students from Lac Simon and Amikobi School skated at the Bell Centre alongside members of the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) and CN employees.  

Jordan Harris’ partner Codie Cross laced her skates for some afternoon fun, while Nelah Stiller (Jesse Ylönen’s partner) and Mireille Boutin (Michael Pezzetta’s partner) were also on hand to meet the kids and families.

Amikobi school students then got to greet players and staff upon their arrival at the Bell Centre.

Fans who would like to support the RCAAQ can bid on signed jerseys, t-shirts and pucks in an auction presented by Tim Hortons until April 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Visit firstpeoples.bidandraise.com to place your bids.

KOVACEVIC AND MONTEMBEAULT IN THE LINEUP

The Canadiens proceeded to make a pair of changes to their roster ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Canes. 

Johnathan Kovacevic returned to the lineup following the news of Kaiden Guhle’s one-game suspension for slashing Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Thursday. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault made his 35th start of the season. 

The netminder stopped 27 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Carolina goals 

P2 09:33 [1]-0 Staal (Teravainen) - SHG 

P3 03:42 [2]-0 Aho (Jarvis, Guentzel) - PPG 

P3 17:13 [3]-0 Jarvis (Guentzel, Aho) - EN

What’s next 

The team will get ready to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. CAR: Gallagher

Postgame vs. CAR: Montembeault

Postgame vs. CAR: Harris

Postgame vs. CAR: Slafkovsky

News Feed

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Guhle suspended one game for slashing

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 30 

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Mar. 28

New BLEU BLANC BOUGE initiative for Indigenous youth

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with... Owen Beck

MTL@COL: Game recap

MTL@COL: What you need to know

Martin St-Louis to return to Canadiens bench

CH Weekly: March 25 to 31

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 25

MTL@SEA: Game recap

MTL@SEA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Mar. 23

MTL@VAN: Game recap

Roy out four to six weeks with upper-body injury