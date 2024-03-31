CAR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – For the first time since Mar. 9, the Canadiens played Saturday night hockey in front of their own fans. Unfortunately for the home side, the game did not turn out in their favor as they dropped a 3-0 decision to the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

CELEBRATING FIRST PEOPLES

Tonight’s game also marked First Peoples Celebration Night. The goal of the evening was to celebrate the richness and diversity of Indigenous cultures.

Earlier in the day, families and students from Lac Simon and Amikobi School skated at the Bell Centre alongside members of the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) and CN employees.

Jordan Harris’ partner Codie Cross laced her skates for some afternoon fun, while Nelah Stiller (Jesse Ylönen’s partner) and Mireille Boutin (Michael Pezzetta’s partner) were also on hand to meet the kids and families.