Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that forwards Lias Andersson and Philippe Maillet have been placed on waivers.

The purpose of the move is to loan the pair to the club’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

On Saturday, forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens as well as defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper were likewise placed on waivers on the same basis.

All four cleared waivers and will report to Rocket training camp which begins Monday, Oct. 2.

With Sunday’s latest moves, 31 players remain at Canadiens camp.