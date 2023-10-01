News Feed

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp
TOR@MTL: Game Recap

TOR@MTL: Game Recap
Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp
Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers

Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30
TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: What you need to know
TOR@MTL: Game recap

TOR@MTL: Game recap
Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 
Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29
TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: What you need to know
Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Catching up with… Jared Davidson
Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28
OTT@MTL: Game recap

OTT@MTL: Game recap
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27
OTT@MTL: What you need to know

OTT@MTL: What you need to know
NJD@MTL: Game recap

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

For the purpose of a loan to Laval

Andersson-Maillet-1
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that forwards Lias Andersson and Philippe Maillet have been placed on waivers.

The purpose of the move is to loan the pair to the club’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

On Saturday, forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens as well as defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper were likewise placed on waivers on the same basis.

All four cleared waivers and will report to Rocket training camp which begins Monday, Oct. 2.

With Sunday’s latest moves, 31 players remain at Canadiens camp.