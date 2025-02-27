Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

MONTREAL - February is Black History Month, and the Canadiens are celebrating the rich heritage of Quebec’s Black community on Thursday against the Sharks.

The team collaborated with interdisciplinary artist Anna Binta Diallo to create a logo for the evening, which will also include in-game features highlighting the community.

Binta Diallo, who was born in Dakar, Senegal but grew up in Manitoba, created the logo as a tribute to the culture and history of the African diaspora, with a goal of honoring its heritage—while also marking the evolution of sports towards inclusion and diversity.

An award-winning artist with exhibits in Canada, Finland, Senegal, Mali, Taiwan, and Germany, Binta Diallo’s style is evident in her work. Each element comes with its own meaning, drawing the viewer to reflect on past history as well as their own perceptions.

“My main inspiration for this project was to unify diverse cultural traditions through a modern and inclusive lens,” described the now Montrealer of more than 15 years. “I didn’t want to create just a logo, but also a narrative piece that honors the profound and lasting impact of Black history on all aspects of life and society, uniting cultural heritage with the celebratory spirit of hockey.”

Below is a brief explanation of the design, which will be featured in-game on Thursday, as well as on merchandise sold at Tricolore Sports benefiting the Nos Jeunes à Coeur organization.

Wax textile pattern