Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Interdisciplinary artist Anna Binta Diallo created a custom team logo to celebrate the vibrant culture of the African diaspora during Black History Month

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL - February is Black History Month, and the Canadiens are celebrating the rich heritage of Quebec’s Black community on Thursday against the Sharks.

The team collaborated with interdisciplinary artist Anna Binta Diallo to create a logo for the evening, which will also include in-game features highlighting the community.

Binta Diallo, who was born in Dakar, Senegal but grew up in Manitoba, created the logo as a tribute to the culture and history of the African diaspora, with a goal of honoring its heritage—while also marking the evolution of sports towards inclusion and diversity.

An award-winning artist with exhibits in Canada, Finland, Senegal, Mali, Taiwan, and Germany, Binta Diallo’s style is evident in her work. Each element comes with its own meaning, drawing the viewer to reflect on past history as well as their own perceptions.

“My main inspiration for this project was to unify diverse cultural traditions through a modern and inclusive lens,” described the now Montrealer of more than 15 years. “I didn’t want to create just a logo, but also a narrative piece that honors the profound and lasting impact of Black history on all aspects of life and society, uniting cultural heritage with the celebratory spirit of hockey.”

Below is a brief explanation of the design, which will be featured in-game on Thursday, as well as on merchandise sold at Tricolore Sports benefiting the Nos Jeunes à Coeur organization.

Wax textile pattern

4254_HNoir_article_WAX

The main backdrop of the logo is based on a wax textile pattern, a staple of African arts known for its bold designs and vivid colors. This element represents history and tradition, reflecting the rich tapestry of African art while integrating it into a contemporary sports logo. It also evokes skate marks left on the ice, symbolizing the lasting marks hockey players leave on history.

Cowrie shells

4254_HNoir_article_COQUILLAGES

Cowrie shells, most abundant in the Indian Ocean, are arranged in a pattern symbolizing unity and continuity. The shells were traditionally used as shell money in trade, representing wealth and power. Their inclusion recognizes African history and the enduring influence of its diaspora.

Hockey netting

4254_HNoir_article_FILET

Hockey netting is integrated into the pattern to form a link between goals and success on the ice to the intricate meshes of traditional African fishing nets. The homage represents the spirit of collecting and gathering, whether it be goals on the ice, or together within the community. It also represents the structured rules of hockey, while at the same time serving as a metaphor for the goals, aspirations, and achievements of the Black community.

Pucks

4254_HNoir_article_RONDELLES

Stylized hockey pucks can be found throughout the design, representing the dynamic nature of the sport. They also serve as a link between the more cultural and historic elements of the design to athletics and competition.

Colors

4254_HNoir_article_COULEUR

The colors orange and turquoise are used for their festive and vibrant tone, creating contrast and attracting attention visually while also communicating a sense of joy and resilience. Black and brown are included to add depth, while also referencing Black history and future progress.

What’s happening at the Bell Centre

  • Local Caribbean restaurant Kwizinn will have a special concessions kiosk featuring three unique menu items in Marché M2 Montréal Loto Québec;
  • The Freddie James Band will likewise be performing soul and Motown classics in Marché M2 Montréal Loto Québec;
  • Three-time Juno winner Kim Richardson will perform the national anthems;
  • Guest DJ Tall and Skinny will entertain fans during both intermissions;
  • Exclusive merchandise featuring the Canadiens Black Excellence logo will be available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting Nos Jeunes à Coeur;
  • Facts about Quebec's Black communities will be screened throughout the arena.

