Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Carey Price and a fifth-round pick in 2026.

Laroque, a 22-year-old right-handed blue-liner, played nine games in 2023-24 with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, registering two points (1G, 1A). The Edmonton, AB native also took part in nine games in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. Laroque was selected in the fourth round (103rd overall) by the Sharks at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Price featured in 712 NHL games during his career with the Canadiens, posting a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals against average, and 49 shutouts. The Anahim Lake, BC native owns the franchise records for the most games played by a goaltender and the most wins in Canadiens history. With 361 wins and 721 games played, he ranks 23rd and 29th, respectively, in NHL history.

Price was awarded the Vezina, William M. Jennings, Ted Lindsay and Hart Memorial trophies in 2014-15 after completing the season with a 44-16-6 record, a 1.96 GAA as well as a .933 SV%. In addition, the 38-year-old netminder was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2021-22.

On the international stage, Price earned gold medals with Team Canada at the 2007 World Junior Championship, 2014 Olympic Games and the 2016 World Cup. The goaltender, who was selected in the first round (5th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2005 NHL Draft, also won the Calder Cup with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2007.