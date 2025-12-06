MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TORONTO – There’s nothing like an Original Six matchup on a Saturday night featuring the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Dobes to start against Maple Leafs
WHEN
Saturday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
TV & STREAMING
SN, CBC, TVAS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Jakub Dobes’ 30-save performance on Wednesday is exactly what the Canadiens will need again from their netminder against the Maple Leafs, who have the fifth-best offense in the League. Montreal-Toronto matchups never disappoint as both teams have gone to split this season's tilts by scores of 5-2. With a 3-2 SO win over Winnipeg, the Canadiens are third in the Atlantic Division with 31 points.
While their opponents are coming off a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Toronto did experience a big loss in net when netminder Joseph Woll was unable to complete the game due to a lower-body injury. The extent of his injury remains to be seen, but it would be a huge blow for Toronto to lose him after placing goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve in November. The Leafs are 8-4-3 at home and are on a three-game winning streak.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 8 @ TOR: 5-2 TOR
Nov. 22 vs. TOR: 5-2 MTL
Dec. 6 @ TOR:
Mar. 10 vs. TOR:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Rookie Ivan Demidov registered a career-high 19:29 of ice time against Winnipeg. The 19-year-old winger has amassed 20 points (6G, 14A) in 26 games and is tied for second in points with Matthew Schaefer among NHL rookies.
William Nylander leads the Leafs in points with 32 (11G, 21A) and has registered two goals and three assists in a pair of games against the Canadiens this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-LEAFS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Maple Leafs match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Maple Leafs
14-9-3
RECORD
13-11-3
3.31
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.48
3.54
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.37
26.4%
POWER PLAY
14.7%
77.4%
PENALTY KILL
81.8%
Caufield (14)
GOALS
Tavares (13)
Suzuki (23)
ASSISTS
Nylander (21)
Suzuki (31)
POINTS
Nylander (32)
Suzuki (11)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
McCabe (12)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
