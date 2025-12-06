MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Jakub Dobes’ 30-save performance on Wednesday is exactly what the Canadiens will need again from their netminder against the Maple Leafs, who have the fifth-best offense in the League. Montreal-Toronto matchups never disappoint as both teams have gone to split this season's tilts by scores of 5-2. With a 3-2 SO win over Winnipeg, the Canadiens are third in the Atlantic Division with 31 points.

While their opponents are coming off a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Toronto did experience a big loss in net when netminder Joseph Woll was unable to complete the game due to a lower-body injury. The extent of his injury remains to be seen, but it would be a huge blow for Toronto to lose him after placing goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve in November. The Leafs are 8-4-3 at home and are on a three-game winning streak.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 8 @ TOR: 5-2 TOR

Nov. 22 vs. TOR: 5-2 MTL

Dec. 6 @ TOR:

Mar. 10 vs. TOR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Rookie Ivan Demidov registered a career-high 19:29 of ice time against Winnipeg. The 19-year-old winger has amassed 20 points (6G, 14A) in 26 games and is tied for second in points with Matthew Schaefer among NHL rookies.

William Nylander leads the Leafs in points with 32 (11G, 21A) and has registered two goals and three assists in a pair of games against the Canadiens this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-LEAFS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Maple Leafs match up by the numbers: