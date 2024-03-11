Canadiens acquire Arnaud Durandeau from the New Jersey Devils

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Nathan Légaré.

Durandeau, 25, has registered four goals and 14 assists in 38 games with the Bridgeport Islanders and Utica Comets in the American Hockey League this season. The Montreal, QC native has recorded 126 points (52G, 74A) in 205 career AHL outings with Bridgeport and Utica.

To date, the 6-foot, 185 lb left winger, has appeared in four NHL games, all with the New York Islanders in 2022-23. The left-handed forward served two penalty minutes and posted a +1 differential.

Durandeau was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.