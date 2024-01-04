BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens (16-6-5) have returned from their December travels and are set to face the Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) in their first home game of the calendar year on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens won their first road game of 2024 two nights ago, beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday. Nick Suzuki, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal, with both Suzuki and Harris enjoying two-point nights. Harris’ tally, an unassisted goal scored in the second period to put the Habs up 3-1, was his first of 2023-24. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 30 of 33 shots for his eighth win of the campaign.