BUF@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrapped up their four-game homestand in style, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Oliver Kapanen continued his impressive start to the season, netting his rookie-leading fourth goal of the year, while Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Jake Evans added third-period tallies to seal the win.

With the victory, Montreal improved to 3-1-0 on home ice this season.

Jakub Dobes was steady in net, making 30 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.