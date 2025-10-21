BUF@MTL: Game recap

Yeehaw! Habs ride out west with a win over the Sabres on Country Night in Montreal

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrapped up their four-game homestand in style, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Country Night presented by Coca-Cola at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Oliver Kapanen continued his impressive start to the season, netting his rookie-leading fourth goal of the year, while Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Jake Evans added third-period tallies to seal the win.

With the victory, Montreal improved to 3-1-0 on home ice this season.

Jakub Dobes was steady in net, making 30 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 08:29 0-[1] Kapanen (Demidov, Newhook)

BUF@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Alex Lyon

P3 02:57 1-[2] Slafkovsky (Dobson, Suzuki)

BUF@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Alex Lyon

P3 11:38 1-[3] Hutson (Newhook)

BUF@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Alex Lyon

P3 19:29 2-[4] Evans (Suzuki)

BUF@MTL: Evans scores empty-net goal

Buffalo goals

P2 06:51 [1]-1 Kulich (Benson)

P3 12:30 [2]-3 Kozak (Quinn, Dahlin)

What’s next

Montreal opens their Western Canada road swing against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

