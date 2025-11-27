Black Friday sports deals from Canadiens and more

MONTREAL – The holiday shopping season is here, and the Canadiens have plenty of ways for Montreal sports fans to save.
Keep reading to see all the offers, including merch, event tickets, and more.
Plenty of ways for Montreal sports fans to save this holiday season
MONTREAL – The holiday shopping season is here, and the Canadiens have plenty of ways for Montreal sports fans to save.
Keep reading to see all the offers, including merch, event tickets, and more.
For fans looking to update their wardrobes, Tricolore Sports has discounts from 25% to 70% off on T-shirts, caps, jackets, and more.
The official merchandise boutique of the Montreal Canadiens and Laval Rocket also features sales on items from the Montreal Expos, as well as from many of the city’s most popular music festivals.
Browse the offers until Nov. 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. by clicking here.
From parents with young fans to the most dedicated fans alike, Canadiens membership programs have deals for every level of fandom this weekend.
For the former, new premium Fan Club memberships are 20% off, with a bonus miniature goalie stick item included in the membership kit for a limited time.
For the latter, Habs+ members can save 20% when adding booster packs to their accounts to earn points more quickly.
To view Fan Club membership kits, click here. To view Habs+ booster packs, click here.
Both offers end Dec. 1, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.
The biggest fans on the North Shore save the most when watching Canadiens prospects in action at Place Bell.
Tickets for Laval Rocket games in December and January are up to 30% off, depending on the number of games selected.
Single game tickets are 20% off, two-game packs are 25% off, and three-game packs are 30% off.
Take advantage of the offer until Nov. 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. by clicking here.
Don’t miss the unique experience to see Place Bell’s ice surface replaced with hardwood when the NBA G League’s Long Island Nets play four home games under their local “Les Nets” identity.
Last season, over 40,000 fans showed up to see future NBA stars in action—including Canadiens players spotted courtside.
Tickets for the four games are 25% off and available by clicking here.