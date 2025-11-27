Black Friday sports deals from Canadiens and more

Tricolore Sports

For fans looking to update their wardrobes, Tricolore Sports has discounts from 25% to 70% off on T-shirts, caps, jackets, and more.

The official merchandise boutique of the Montreal Canadiens and Laval Rocket also features sales on items from the Montreal Expos, as well as from many of the city’s most popular music festivals.

Browse the offers until Nov. 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. by clicking here.