Updates from optional practice – Nov. 15

Habs will hit the road for a three-game road trip

forgeen
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held an optional skate at the CN Sports Complex before flying to New York on Sunday. 

David Reinbacher was among the 11 players who took part in the session. The defenseman was recalled by the Club this morning.

Martin St-Louis' men are embarking on a three-game road trip to face the the Rangers on Monday, the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

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