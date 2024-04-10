Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

MONTREAL – There’s no place cooler than the Bell Centre. Just ask NHLers.

The NHLPA released its annual Player Poll on Wednesday, and the Canadiens’ home rink once again took top honors for the quality of its refrigerated ice surface.

Among the 551 NHL players surveyed on the topic during the current regular season, 34.48% selected the Bell Centre as having the best playing surface. The NHL’s largest arena earned the admiration of the pros for a sixth consecutive season, beating out Rogers Place in Edmonton, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, the XCEL Energy Center in Minnesota, and T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

That’s about as far as the building’s accommodations go for rival teams however, as it was also named the league’s fifth-toughest arena to play in as a visiting team.

While respondents have a love-hate relationship with the city’s hockey headquarters, another Montreal icon drew unanimous praise.

PWHL Montreal captain and Canadiens player development consultant Marie-Philip Poulin was voted the women’s hockey player NHLers most enjoy watching.

Through 19 games in the inaugural PHWL season, Poulin is currently third league-wide in points with 17.