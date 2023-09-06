Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Outside of the Bell Centre’s crew, few people know the ice as well as the Habs themselves. Accordingly, Barbeau plans on using the players as a resource to maintain a level of excellence the League’s players have come to know so well.
Meanwhile, he’ll continue to lean on the rest of the NHL’s contingent.
“The officials provide a report on the air quality, ice quality, building temperature, etc., for every game that is played here,” said Barbeau. “The visiting team also files a report. Everything is accounted for; everything is sampled with the League, and everything is shared with us.”
Though the September heat wave would suggest otherwise, the ice installation is a fair indication that hockey season is right around the corner – that, Barbeau says, is what excites him the most.
“Everyone’s excited to watch the Canadiens play, so there’s a freshness in the air.
The offseason is coming to an end and no one’s more eager to break the ice than the Habs. They'll be able to satisfy that itch when they take their first strides of the 2023-24 campaign on Sept. 24 at the Red vs. White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA.