Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

MONTREAL – Alas, the Bell Centre has returned to its purest form.

Montrealers aren’t foreign to outdoor skating rinks. Throw a shovel, water, and temperatures below the freezing point into a blender, and Habs fans have what they need to channel their inner Cole Caufield.

But when considering the best ice in the National Hockey League, as voted on by the players in the 2022-23 edition of the NHLPA Player Poll, it takes much more than that.