Xhekaj to have surgery, out for season

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

The team announced that the surgery would take place on Wednesday, April 10. It will be performed by Dr. Peter J. Millett in Vail, CO. Xhekaj is expected to be ready for next season.

Xhekaj, 23, is in his second season with the Canadiens. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rearguard has played 44 games for Montreal in 2023-24, recording three goals and seven assists for 10 points, a plus-6 differential, and 125 hits.

The Hamilton native also played 17 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, posting 11 points (3G, 8A) and a plus-3 differential.

In 95 career games with the Canadiens, Xhekaj has eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points.

Undrafted, Xhekaj signed with the Canadiens as a free agent in October 2021.