ANA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens bounced back from a pair of weekend losses with a 5-0 thumping of the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky each enjoyed three-point nights to help propel the Habs to victory, extending their point streaks to eight and six games, respectively.

Cayden Primeau got the start in goal. He last played on January 20 in Boston when he came in relief of Samuel Montembeault, with his last start coming two nights earlier in Ottawa. Primeau made 13 saves in the win for his first career NHL shutout.

That wasn’t the only first of the night, as Brandon Gignac scored his first career NHL goal in just his fifth game – his fourth with Montreal.

The Canadiens scored a pair of power-play goals to help pad their lead. It was the seventh time this season they had scored multiple goals with the man advantage.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

With Jordan Harris on the shelf with an upper-body injury, Arber Xhekaj returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues.

