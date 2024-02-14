ANA@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki, Slafkovsky lead the way as Habs thump Ducks to snap their two-game losing skid on Tuesday

20240213_ANAMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens bounced back from a pair of weekend losses with a 5-0 thumping of the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky each enjoyed three-point nights to help propel the Habs to victory, extending their point streaks to eight and six games, respectively. 

Cayden Primeau got the start in goal. He last played on January 20 in Boston when he came in relief of Samuel Montembeault, with his last start coming two nights earlier in Ottawa. Primeau made 13 saves in the win for his first career NHL shutout. 

That wasn’t the only first of the night, as Brandon Gignac scored his first career NHL goal in just his fifth game – his fourth with Montreal. 

The Canadiens scored a pair of power-play goals to help pad their lead. It was the seventh time this season they had scored multiple goals with the man advantage.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

With Jordan Harris on the shelf with an upper-body injury, Arber Xhekaj returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 01:43 0-[1] Evans (Pearson, Anderson)

Jake Evans finishes off a 2-on-1

P2 09:37 0-[2] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Struble)

Nick Suzuki doubles the lead

P2 17:00 0-[3] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Newhook) - PPG

Nick Suzuki on the power play

P3 07:26 0-[4] Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Caufield) - PPG

Juraj Slafkosvky adds a fourth

P3 17:15 0-[5] Gignac (Guhle)

Brandon Gignac scores his first career goal

What’s next

The Canadiens are scheduled to practice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Wednesday before departing for the Big Apple. They’re set to do battle with the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. After that, they head home and await the visit of the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets to that game, click here.

News Feed

My Man: Caitlin Fitzgerald on Nick Suzuki 

Foundation hits jackpot at inaugural Dream Big Casino Night

Updates from morning skate – Feb. 13

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: February 12 to 18

Nick Suzuki Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Medical updates on Harvey-Pinard, Harris and Guhle

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

DAL@MTL: Game recap

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice - Feb. 9

Updates from practice – Feb. 8

MTL@WSH: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Feb. 6

MTL@WSH: What you need to know