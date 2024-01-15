A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

Graphic designer and illustrator Isadora Ayesha explains the symbols and colors used to create the emblem

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_7
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Isadora Ayesha’s goal is to promote visibility and inclusion in sports with her creation of a Canadiens logo in the colors of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as part of the team’s Pride Night presented by Scotiabank.

The logo appears on all online and in-arena branding related to the Jan. 15 game, as well as on limited edition merch benefiting You Can Play and GRIS-Montréal.

From a young age, Ayesha has been drawn to art. Since then, the UQAM graphic design graduate has seen her work featured at Montreal’s MURAL Festival, at SSENSE, in LSTW, and more. Her latest project is her first collaboration with a professional sports team.

“I don’t follow hockey very closely, but I know the importance the Canadiens hold in Quebec culture,” explained the artist over a telephone interview. “It’s not fandom that drew me to the project, but the project in itself; the chance to highlight a social issue while combining aspects of sports and community.”

“Sports are a celebration of talent, skills, physical activity and health. Everyone can enjoy the benefits of sports, which is why it’s important for me to share that message of inclusivity.”

Heading into the project with a carte blanche, Ayesha created a logo true to her style, taking inspiration from queer and pop culture, comic strips, and nightlife.

“My style features many striking and joyous graphic elements. Maybe it’s my queer side, and wanting to show it with pride,” added the Montreal native.

Without delving into the cliché, she pulled from elements that appear often in queer culture, illustrations, and art. Same with her selected color palette – a collection of bright and vivid hues – that represents the community well without being too literal.

Here is a brief explanation of the final design:

The spark represents creativity, positive energy, and dynamism, as well as serving as a metaphor for the original spark that ignited the movement for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_4

The flame symbolizes a beacon of hope, inner strength, passion and visibility, plus shining a light on the community.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_1

The spiral, with its mix of colors, represents dynamism, diversity, energy, vitality, and the continuous flow of one’s identity.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_2

The row of sparks symbolizes warmth, pride, and the beginnings of a movement for visibility among the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_3

The rainbow is one of the most emblematic symbols of the 2SLGBTQIA+ movement. It represents diversity, inclusion, and the fight for equality.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_5

The chain can be interpreted in many ways, but it is generally used to symbolize solidarity, unity, and resistance in the face of oppression.

3259_02_soiree_Fierte 23-24_1920x1080_6

T-shirts featuring Ayesha’s design and signed by Canadiens players are up for auction as part of Pride Night. Fans can bid on the exclusive items now at pride.bidandraise.com, as well as on other player-used gear and notable experiences. The latter includes a pair of tickets to the Feb. 13 game and a meet-and-greet with Sam Montembeault. As with proceeds from the Pride apparel sold at Tricolore Sports, the auction will likewise benefit You Can Play et GRIS-Montréal – two organizations fostering diversity and inclusion in sports and in society. To learn more about Canadiens Pride Night, visit canadiens.com/pride.

For tickets to the game, click here.

