A look at the Canadiens Pride Night logo

MONTREAL – Isadora Ayesha’s goal is to promote visibility and inclusion in sports with her creation of a Canadiens logo in the colors of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as part of the team’s Pride Night presented by Scotiabank.

The logo appears on all online and in-arena branding related to the Jan. 15 game, as well as on limited edition merch benefiting You Can Play and GRIS-Montréal.

From a young age, Ayesha has been drawn to art. Since then, the UQAM graphic design graduate has seen her work featured at Montreal’s MURAL Festival, at SSENSE, in LSTW, and more. Her latest project is her first collaboration with a professional sports team.

“I don’t follow hockey very closely, but I know the importance the Canadiens hold in Quebec culture,” explained the artist over a telephone interview. “It’s not fandom that drew me to the project, but the project in itself; the chance to highlight a social issue while combining aspects of sports and community.”

“Sports are a celebration of talent, skills, physical activity and health. Everyone can enjoy the benefits of sports, which is why it’s important for me to share that message of inclusivity.”

Heading into the project with a carte blanche, Ayesha created a logo true to her style, taking inspiration from queer and pop culture, comic strips, and nightlife.

“My style features many striking and joyous graphic elements. Maybe it’s my queer side, and wanting to show it with pride,” added the Montreal native.

Without delving into the cliché, she pulled from elements that appear often in queer culture, illustrations, and art. Same with her selected color palette – a collection of bright and vivid hues – that represents the community well without being too literal.

Here is a brief explanation of the final design: