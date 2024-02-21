A look at the Canadiens Black History Night logo

Graphic designer and illustrator Kezna Dalz explains the inspiration she drew from her Haitian roots to create the emblem

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_1-Logo
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – By creating a logo for the Canadiens’ Black History Night at the Bell Centre, Kezna Dalz’s goal is to highlight the growth, kinship and richness of her community.

The logo appears on all online and in-arena branding related to the Feb. 21 game, as well as on limited edition merch benefiting The Round Table on Black History Month and the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc (CDNBCA).

Dalz has always created things her own way. Originally a student of fine arts at CÉGEP de Montréal, she has since pursued an education in political science, but affirms the crossover between the two subjects allows her to tell a story through her work.

“I work a lot with my emotions, and with situations that I have lived through, or that those around me have experienced, what’s happening in the world, my values, and so on,” explained the artist over a telephone interview. “Francorama, who collaborated on this same project with the Canadiens a year ago, and Niti Mueth, a Montreal-based visual artist and multidisciplinary designer, also inspire me a lot with the beauty shared through their work.”

Despite being a sought-after artist, look no further than her collabs with OSHEAGA and the Montreal International Jazz Festival for proof, Dalz’s most recent association is her first with a pro sports team – a fact that is not lost on the Montrealer with Haitian roots.

“I think it’s so important for an organization like the Canadiens, who are so big here in Montreal, to highlight Black History Month because the influence of Black people in the city and in Canada is unquestionable. There is such a rich Black History story to tell in Canada and around the world, and all institutions should take part,” continued Dalz, who also works under the moniker Teenadultt. “There’s still a lot of work to do in telling our story; there’s an awareness to raise especially in hockey, which is principally white. A lot of racialized people don’t see themselves on the ice, so a simple gesture of, ‘Hey, we see you, we’re working with you, and we’re going to continue raising awareness with you,’ can go a long way in my opinion.”

Here is a brief explanation of the elements that went into her design:

Tout moun se moun is a Haitian saying that means ‘All people are people’ and that everyone deserves to be treated equally and with respect.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_2-ToutMoun

The crown is a direct reference to the royal palm on the flag of Haiti.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_3-Couronne

The palm tree and sun are also references to Haiti, as well as to the broader Caribbean region and its warmth.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_4-PalmierSoleil

The two hands touching represent kinship and community; and being part of that community.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_5-Mains

The leaves under the hands represent growth and flourishing together.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_6-Feuilles

The color yellow is a reference to the royalty and richness of Haiti.

3288_07_HistoireNoirs_ElmentsRS_1920x1080_7-Jaune

Merch featuring Dalz’s design and signed by Canadiens players is up for auction as part of Black History Night at bhm.bidandraise.com. As with proceeds from Black History apparel sold at Tricolore Sports, the auction will likewise benefit The Round Table on Black History Month and the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc. (CDNBCA). For more information on the team’s Black History Month initiatives, visit canadiens.com/BHM.

To buy tickets the Canadiens’ Black History Night game, click here.

