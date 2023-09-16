MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects are back in action against the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at LECOM Harborcenter.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast live across the club’s digital platforms on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and canadiens.com.

Sebastien Goulet will be on the call with French play-by-play of all the action, and a live chat will also be available on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook for fans to interact with one another.

After missing Friday night’s game, defenseman Jayden Struble is expected to make his debut at the showcase against the Bs.