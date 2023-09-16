News Feed

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Canadiens go country at LASSO

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

An Original Six rivalry is on tab in Buffalo

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects are back in action against the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at LECOM Harborcenter.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be broadcast live across the club’s digital platforms on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and canadiens.com.

Sebastien Goulet will be on the call with French play-by-play of all the action, and a live chat will also be available on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook for fans to interact with one another.

After missing Friday night’s game, defenseman Jayden Struble is expected to make his debut at the showcase against the Bs.

Montreal’s rookies are looking to bounce back from a 6-3 loss against the host Sabres in their 2023 Prospects Challenge opener on Friday night.

Xavier Simoneau, Miguël Tourigny and Joshua Roy were the Habs goalscorers.