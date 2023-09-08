News Feed

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster
Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season
Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs
Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday
Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault
Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School
Canadiens go country at LASSO
Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert
Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24
Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades
Youppi! parties at îLESONIQ 2023
Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards
The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex
Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick traded to Pittsburgh
Canadiens mourn the loss of Bob Murdoch
Canadiens history fuels Newhook during tour of Bell Centre
Alex Newhook to join Twitch on Monday

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Watch a live roundtable from the annual golf tournament on Monday featuring Kent Hughes, Martin St-Louis and a few Habs players, hosted by Michel Lacroix

3158_TableRondeGolf_1920x1080_en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Don’t miss a roundtable featuring general manager Kent Hughes, head coach Martin St-Louis and a few Canadiens players.

The discussion will be hosted by longtime Canadiens in-house announcer Michel Lacroix live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 11 (exact time TBD)!

Normally a private Q&A reserved for golfers and donors, the roundtable will be broadcast on the team's Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts following the annual golf tournament, which raises money for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

Want to ask one of our guests a question about the upcoming season or who has the best golf swing on the team? Well, you can by submitting a question at this link.

Follow the team's Twitter account to see the exact time of the roundtable so you can tune in and enjoy!