2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

MONTREAL – Don’t miss a roundtable featuring general manager Kent Hughes, head coach Martin St-Louis and a few Canadiens players.

The discussion will be hosted by longtime Canadiens in-house announcer Michel Lacroix live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 11 (exact time TBD)!

Normally a private Q&A reserved for golfers and donors, the roundtable will be broadcast on the team's Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts following the annual golf tournament, which raises money for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

Want to ask one of our guests a question about the upcoming season or who has the best golf swing on the team? Well, you can by submitting a question at this link.

Follow the team's Twitter account to see the exact time of the roundtable so you can tune in and enjoy!