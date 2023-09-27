Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

BOSTON – Brad Marchand might have to do a double take now and again.

After over a decade of riding alongside Patrice Bergeron, it will, no doubt, be an adjustment for the winger when a new centerman is cruising down the ice with him this season.

With some two weeks to go before Opening Night, there is no clear indication of who will end up as Marchand’s pivot to start the year. But what is certain is that Pavel Zacha will be a prime candidate.

“Pavs took a massive step last year, he has incredible vision. A really good two-way player – like Bergy,” Marchand said following Wednesday’s training camp session at Warrior Ice Arena during which he skated on a line with Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“Had a lot of fun playing with them. If I’m there [Thursday], just keep building and keep working together. It’s gonna be a work in progress. We weren’t completely in sync out there, but that’s expected when you have a new center…we have to use one another.

“We’ll keep working on it and get to where we want to be.”

Zacha, meanwhile, is aiming to grab hold of the massive opportunity in front of him following the retirements of Bergeron and David Krejci. After spending most of last season as a winger, the 26-year-old is expected to become a full-time center and fill the role of a top-six pivot in 2023-24.

“This year, it's another step for me and I'm excited for it,” said Zacha, who tallied a career high 57 points and 21 goals in 82 games during his first season with the Bruins in 2022-23.

“A little bit more pressure…I always look for those moments in playoffs. That's the stuff that is exciting for me like I did last year, so just getting more opportunities and more chances to play – that's what every player wants to do and wants to get better at.”

The Czech native has been paired up with his countryman, Pastrnak, for the majority of camp, as they look to pick up where they left off last season with Krejci as their centerman on what became a prolific trio throughout that historic campaign.

“All the reps in and playing with Pasta for most of the training camp just getting the chemistry back,” Zacha said of training camp so far. “It’s fun to be part of the team and also not coming in as a new guy…kind of knowing everyone being here the whole summer.”

Zacha also believes that his time at center last spring when Krejci missed several games at the end of the regular season and during the playoffs due to injury has already given him a leg up as he continues to build a rapport with Pastrnak.

“I think I'm lucky that I played with him a couple of games at center by the end of the year and the playoffs,” said Zacha. “So, I kind of know where he is and what to expect from him as being a little bit closer to him as a center…I'm getting better and better with that. I was lucky to play with him a couple of games as center last year.”

Zacha did not, however, get much time alongside Marchand during his debut campaign with the Black & Gold, though that began to change over the summer as the two spent much of the offseason training together at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He's a great player,” said Zacha. “I was lucky enough to practice with him even in the summer here…being named captain, he's a great leader and just how hard he works in practice…just being able to be with him and being on a line and have a practice with him is great.”

Having a full summer to witness firsthand how dedicated Marchand is on and off the ice also helped push Zacha to improve his own training habits in preparation of the new season.

“He was telling me the whole summer how he trains,” said Zacha. “And I was able to watch him and just trying to get better with him. One reason why he's a captain is also because he's a great leader and he knows how to talk to players and how to make them feel comfortable.

“So, that's how he was to me the whole summer and trying to make me feel comfortable coming to the center this year and do my best.”