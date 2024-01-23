BOSTON – The Boston Bruins won their fifth game in a row and extended their point streak to nine games with a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden on Monday.
Bruins defeat Jets, extend winning streak to 5
Boston 6-0-3 in past 9; Winnipeg's run of allowing 3 goals or fewer ends at 34
Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk scored for the third straight game and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins (29-8-9), who extended their point streak to nine (6-0-3). Morgan Geekie had two assists.
“We’ve had a lot of games recently where we were scoring goals, but it was nice to have a 2-1 game going into the third and to be able to extend the lead again,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we gave up a couple of chances and they pushed, they’re a real good hockey team, but I was glad with the patience we had.”
Vladislav Namestnikov scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Jets (30-11-4), whose streak of allowing three goals or fewer ended at 34 games (Nov. 2).
“You know what? It was a great streak, and it’s time to get it going again,” Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo said. “We’ve got a lot to learn from a game like this going forward.”
Jets coach Rick Bowness said, “That’s probably the worst game that we’ve had in a long time. And with our breakouts, we were slow moving it and the passes were soft, so that allows Boston to play their game. … I put this more on us than I would Boston, but give them credit. They played hard.”
Jakub Lauko gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, tapping in a centering pass by Trent Frederic off a rebound in front.
Namestnikov tied it 1-1 at 4:16 with a deflection of DeMelo’s point shot after Bruins captain Brad Marchand turned the puck over.
“We can play against any team. We showed that,” Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor said. “I don’t know if for some reason, guys weren’t gapping up the way we needed to. It felt like we sat back a little too much. We’ve got to play on our toes and be a little more aggressive.”
Coyle gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 18:26, redirecting Hampus Lindholm’s point shot from the slot.
“I was kind of waiting for a one-timer in the slot,” Coyle said. “I was covered. [Brandon Carlo] gives it to Lindholm, and you can see [Winnipeg] switch. I think I had a guy that probably could have stayed on me, but he goes to, I think, ‘Marchy’ on the right side to cover him, and that leaves me open for a quick second.”
DeBrusk made it 3-1 at 14:35 of the third period with a short-handed wrist shot after a poke check by Hellebuyck, and Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 4-1 final.
“They pushed [to begin the third period]. We just had to simplify our game and just try to capitalize on any chances we can get,” DeBrusk said. “And I was lucky enough to get some insurance there, and then from there, you just kind of park the bus and watch ‘Marchy’ score an unbelievable empty-netter.”
NOTES: Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi did not play due to a lower-body injury. There is no timeline for his return. … Connor was added to the roster for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, to be held Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. ... Lauko has three points (two goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak; the forward went without a goal for 31 games to open the season before scoring two in the past three. … DeBrusk’s short-handed goal was the second of his career, the first coming Jan. 6.