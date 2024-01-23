Bruins defeat Jets, extend winning streak to 5 

Vladislav Namestnikov scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Jets (30-11-4), whose streak of allowing three goals or fewer ended at 34 games (Nov. 2).

“You know what? It was a great streak, and it’s time to get it going again,” Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo said. “We’ve got a lot to learn from a game like this going forward.”

Jets coach Rick Bowness said, “That’s probably the worst game that we’ve had in a long time. And with our breakouts, we were slow moving it and the passes were soft, so that allows Boston to play their game. … I put this more on us than I would Boston, but give them credit. They played hard.”

Jakub Lauko gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, tapping in a centering pass by Trent Frederic off a rebound in front.

Namestnikov tied it 1-1 at 4:16 with a deflection of DeMelo’s point shot after Bruins captain Brad Marchand turned the puck over.

“We can play against any team. We showed that,” Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor said. “I don’t know if for some reason, guys weren’t gapping up the way we needed to. It felt like we sat back a little too much. We’ve got to play on our toes and be a little more aggressive.”

Coyle gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 18:26, redirecting Hampus Lindholm’s point shot from the slot.

“I was kind of waiting for a one-timer in the slot,” Coyle said. “I was covered. [Brandon Carlo] gives it to Lindholm, and you can see [Winnipeg] switch. I think I had a guy that probably could have stayed on me, but he goes to, I think, ‘Marchy’ on the right side to cover him, and that leaves me open for a quick second.”