Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

News Feed

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24
Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’
For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold
Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town
Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement
Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released
Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show
Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement
Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci
Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'
Bruins Sign John Farinacci to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign John Farinacci to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract
Krejci: 'I Left Everything I Had Out There'

Krejci: 'I Left Everything I Had Out There'
David Krejci Announces Retirement from NHL

David Krejci Announces Retirement from NHL
Frederic Staying Busy This Offseason

Frederic Staying Busy This Offseason
Swayman: 'Couldn't Be Happier to Be a Boston Bruin'

Swayman: 'Couldn't Be Happier to Be a Boston Bruin'

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Boston wins 4-2 in opener of Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

brett
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BUFFALO - Luke Toporowski and Brett Harrison bot scored two goals as the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2, in the first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday afternoon at LECOM HarborCenter. Goaltender William Rosseau stopped 19 of 21 shots in the victory.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort in the first contest of the tournament.

“I thought there were a lot of really good things," said Mougenel. "Individually, there were a lot of positive things that we really liked to see. There are obviously teaching moments, for sure. I loved the compete from a lot of the younger guys.”

B's react after win over Pens at Prospect Challenge

Toporowski, who tallied the game-winning goal and the game’s first goal just 36 seconds into the opening frame, felt good about winning the first game of the tournament.

“It was a good first one, get one out of the way," he said. "Coming off of summer hockey, you might have some bad habits. So it’s good to get that one out of the way and to have a win with it and two goals is a good start. The guys competed well. There were some good things and some things we can learn from.”

Up Next

The Bruins face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 P.M. at LECOM HarborCenter. The contest will be streamed on BostonBruins.com.