Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

BUFFALO - Luke Toporowski and Brett Harrison bot scored two goals as the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2, in the first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday afternoon at LECOM HarborCenter. Goaltender William Rosseau stopped 19 of 21 shots in the victory.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort in the first contest of the tournament.

“I thought there were a lot of really good things," said Mougenel. "Individually, there were a lot of positive things that we really liked to see. There are obviously teaching moments, for sure. I loved the compete from a lot of the younger guys.”