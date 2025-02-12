USA National Team Development Program has 'become like a factory'

MONTREAL -- With their 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys on, the United States gathered on the Bell Centre ice to take a team picture Tuesday.

The goalies were on the ends of the first row, the management flanking the sides in their suits. When it was over, the team dispersed, only to reform in smaller packs: the Boston College crew, the Boston University one, players from the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild.

There was one picture, though, that encompassed nearly the entire group.

Fifteen players and two staff members gathered around one of the goals, arms slung over shoulders, the deep blue of the players' jerseys blending together. These were the graduates of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, the development system started in 1996 and which has been churning out some of the best players not only in the U.S., but in the world.

"It was pretty much the whole team," defenseman Noah Hanifin said, of the photo. "It's producing so many players. Going through it, the way they develop the off-ice, the strength training and the on-ice, the video and coaching, it's all so high level.

"To give that to players with that talent at that age and doing it together, competing against each other, it's become like a factory. It's the bonds that are created. We are all so excited to play together again, and that becomes more of an advantage as the years go on."

This is why the program was created. This is why it's succeeding.