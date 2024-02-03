Swayman Soaking Up First All-Star Appearance

Goaltender joins Pastrnak, Montgomery as Bruins representatives

sway
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

TORONTO – Jeremy Swayman is soaking it all in.

As he maneuvers through his first All-Star Weekend, the 25-year-old netminder can’t help but stop to look around.

“It’s been incredible. Everywhere you look there’s been an All-Star,” said Swayman. “So incredible to be in the same room with these guys, some of the best players in the league. Being a part of it is such an honor and I’m really trying to soak everything up.”

Swayman also has his father, Ken, and stepmother, Therese, here to enjoy the experience with him, as well as teammate David Pastrnak and coach Jim Montgomery.

“It is really special to share moments like this with your people,” said Swayman. “I truly feel Pasta, Monty and my dad and Therese are my people. I’m actually even more thrilled to be here because you get to share it with people that have been there every step of the way and understand what it took to get here. It’s just a special feeling to be a part of it.”

The Alaska native, now in his fourth season, is 16-3-7 with a 2.30 goals against average (third in the NHL), .924 save percentage (tied second), and three shutouts (second-most).  Swayman went to Team MacKinnon with its eighth pick during the NHL All-Star Draft on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

“That was really cool. I knew I was gonna be on an island pretty quick sitting between [Buffalo’s Rasmus] Dahlin and our boy Pasta. I was getting a little chilly. But luckily Cale [Makar] and [Nathan] MacKinnon selected a good college boy,” said Swayman. “That was awesome. Excited to get on the ice with them. I think we’ve got the best jerseys too, so I’m pretty pumped.”

Russo sits down with Swayman during ASG Weekend

More to Serve

David Pastrnak, meanwhile, is back for his fourth All-Star Weekend, though this time he has his daughter, Freya – who was born in June – alongside. And, of course, she stole the show during her dad’s All-Star press conference on Thursday night.

“It’s amazing. The whole week, first family vacation was awesome,” said Pastrnak. “That was beautiful. [Freya and fiancé Rebecca] were here with me so I said I’m gonna bring Freya up. Seems like she loved the attention. She did pretty good for her first interview. She was rubbing [the] mic the whole time.”

The winger has posted 33 goals and 72 points through 49 games this season, putting him on pace for another 50-goal campaign and a new career high in points – all despite the losses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the two centerman who have meant so much to Pastrnak’s career.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but more this year we knew that every single one of us would have to step up and be even better to somewhat replace those two guys,” said Pastrnak, who was selected by Connor McDavid with his second pick during Thursday’s All-Star Draft. “Overall, our team is doing good which always helps a player when the team is winning.”

Pastrnak talks on Day 1 of ASG Weekend

Going Back-to-Back

For the second straight season, coach Jim Montgomery is representing the Bruins at All-Star Weekend, an accomplishment that he is making sure to appreciate, along with his son, Colin, who will be assisting on the bench again on Saturday.

“Enjoying and savoring every moment,” said Montgomery. “I’ve got my son with me. It’s nice to see his eyes light up when he sees these superstars…it’s gonna be a great experience. He hasn’t been in this rink before. Just the ability to be around the best in the NHL, I’m just very grateful.”

Montgomery talks with Russo during ASG Weekend

Showing Off Their Skills

Pastrnak was one of 12 participants in the revamped Skills Competition on Friday night, though he was eliminated after the first six events, finishing in the bottom four. The winger appeared to initially win the new “one-timer” event on his final shot but after video review, it was determined he should only be awarded one point instead of three.

As such, Pastrnak finished with 22 points and in second place behind MacKinnon (24). Pastrnak also participated in the hardest shot, stickhandling, and accuracy shooting competitions. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the overall event and a $1 million prize.

“It was fun, honestly – a little different than the last couple,” said Pastrnak, who noted that the one-time event was his favorite. “I enjoyed it…I know for me it was amazing…I finished top 10, ninth with [Edmonton’s Leon] Draisaitl. Was great for me…no, it’s great to see all the skills from the guys.”

As Pastrnak was introduced on Friday night – following longtime friend and Maple Leafs star William Nylander – he received audible boos from the Toronto crowd. In response, he kissed the ‘Spoked-B’ on the front of his jersey as he smiled.

“I knew I might get booed, but at the same time, I'm not Marchy...then I heard some boos,” said Pastrnak. “I just kissed the logo to let them know I'm a proud Bruin."

Pastrnak added that he “didn’t mind” getting booed.

“It’s a great rivalry in Toronto,” said Pastrnak. “It was fun.”

Swayman faced off against Vancouver’s J.T. Miller in the one-on-one event.

Pastrnak talks after ASG Skills Competition

Wait, There’s More

  • The NHL announced on Friday that the league will return to the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, a development that the players have been pushing for since they last participated in 2014. “Great news…dream come true for sure,” said Pastrnak. “I’ve been dreaming to play at Olympics [for Czechia] my whole childhood. It would definitely mean a lot.”
  • Pastrnak arrived for the red carpet on Thursday in a dazzling yellow and black suit, which was designed by ‘Poner’ from his native Czechia. “They’ve been doing some of my outfits for a couple years, great people…they painted it by hand,” said Pastrnak. “The funny thing is I planned it for a while. I was picking the suit for the All-Star before the jerseys came out. This suit was kind of animated and when the jerseys came out, I thought it was kind of funny that it was kind of matching. I love it. Yellow and black, Bruins colors, can’t go wrong with that.”
  • Following Game 7 against the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2019 – a Bruins victory – Pastrnak commented on Toronto diehard Justin Bieber’s Instagram post praying for a win with “Not today Justin.” The chirp took off on social media and has become a meme staple. Bieber is co-Captain of Team Matthews this weekend, though Pastrnak has yet to meet the pop superstar. “Didn’t have the chance to meet him yet,” said the winger. “We will see if that situation comes and see, I don’t know - maybe he’s still mad at me. I don’t want to cause any trouble or fights. I kind of stayed in the background in the shadow. We’ll see. Maybe we’ll get the chance to talk about it."

Russo and Pastrnak go 1-on-1 at ASG Weekend

News Feed

Centennial Stories: Handwritten Memories of Boston Garden

Prospects Report: Gasseau, Jellvik Help BC to Big Weekend

Pastrnak Scores Twice as Bruins Head into Break with Win

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown from Providence

Marchand Continues Milestone-Filled Campaign 

Marchand, Bruins Recover for OT Win Against Senators

Bruins' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Carolina

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Prospects Report: Merkulov, Beecher, Lohrei Pace P-Bruins

Boston Bruins Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension with National Grid as Presenting Sponsor of the BFit Challenge  

Bruins Defeat Jets to Extend Winning Streak to Five

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

TD Garden, Boston Bruins Announce Business Executive Promotions  

Heinen Pots First NHL Hat Trick As Bruins Beat Habs

Bruins Add Carlo, Forbort to Active Roster; Beecher, Lohrei Assigned to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000