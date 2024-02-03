Swayman Soaking Up First All-Star Appearance

TORONTO – Jeremy Swayman is soaking it all in.

As he maneuvers through his first All-Star Weekend, the 25-year-old netminder can’t help but stop to look around.

“It’s been incredible. Everywhere you look there’s been an All-Star,” said Swayman. “So incredible to be in the same room with these guys, some of the best players in the league. Being a part of it is such an honor and I’m really trying to soak everything up.”

Swayman also has his father, Ken, and stepmother, Therese, here to enjoy the experience with him, as well as teammate David Pastrnak and coach Jim Montgomery.

“It is really special to share moments like this with your people,” said Swayman. “I truly feel Pasta, Monty and my dad and Therese are my people. I’m actually even more thrilled to be here because you get to share it with people that have been there every step of the way and understand what it took to get here. It’s just a special feeling to be a part of it.”

The Alaska native, now in his fourth season, is 16-3-7 with a 2.30 goals against average (third in the NHL), .924 save percentage (tied second), and three shutouts (second-most). Swayman went to Team MacKinnon with its eighth pick during the NHL All-Star Draft on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

“That was really cool. I knew I was gonna be on an island pretty quick sitting between [Buffalo’s Rasmus] Dahlin and our boy Pasta. I was getting a little chilly. But luckily Cale [Makar] and [Nathan] MacKinnon selected a good college boy,” said Swayman. “That was awesome. Excited to get on the ice with them. I think we’ve got the best jerseys too, so I’m pretty pumped.”