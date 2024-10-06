Swayman: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ to Ink Deal with Bruins

BOSTON – The Bruins headed to the Sunshine State with some surprise cargo on Sunday afternoon.

After a lengthy negotiation between the Black & Gold and Jeremy Swayman, the netminder was on the team charter to Fort Lauderdale for the club’s season opener against the Panthers, having inked an eight-year contract extension worth an annual cap hit of $8.25 million several hours earlier.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be in this position. I’ve got a plane to catch in an hour,” Swayman said during a press conference at Warrior Ice Arena. “I couldn’t be more happy. It’s funny when you look at the big picture of things…10-15 years ago, I would never believe this would be a reality in my world. A kid from Alaska standing right here in front of you is really happy and beyond pleased to be a Bruin for eight more years.”

Following weeks – if not months – of speculation and conjecture from fans and reporters across social media, the sides came to an agreement with just two days to go before Opening Night. While it was certainly a battle, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said both sides ended up where they wanted to: with No. 1 in a Black & Gold sweater for years to come.

“I think I’ve been pretty consistent in saying that every deal has its own timeline,” said Sweeney. “There’s twists, turns…you hope there will be a straight and narrow path, but it doesn’t always work out that way. You have to be respectful and listen. I think that’s part of this whole exercise of going through negotiations. You have to be willing to listen to what’s important for the other party.

“Ultimately our plan was to negotiate a deal. In a perfect worth, we both agreed the longest deal we could find once we got to common ground was what we were hoping for and that’s where it ended up.

“We had deadlines anyways from the standpoint that we wanted Jeremy in our lineup and he wants to play hockey. Ultimately, he wanted to play for the Boston Bruins and that’s the result. We’re happy to be moving forward.”