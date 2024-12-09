Prospects Report: P-Bruins Sweep the Weekend

Poitras scores in all three games as Providence goes 3-0

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check in with how the Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

In what had potential to be the most important weekend of the season, the Providence Bruins won every contest in this weekend’s three-game slate.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort this weekend.

“I think the guys should be proud of how they played this weekend,” Mougenel said on Sunday after the third win of the weekend. “We knew we had to be better. For a three-in-three weekend, I thought the guys played extremely hard.”

Matt Poitras caught fire this weekend, scoring a goal in all three of the team’s victories and adding an assist on Friday and Sunday. The Brooklin, Ontario, native netted the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win at Utica, scored the tying goal in a comeback 6-3 victory over Bridgeport, and added an insurance tally in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward now has three goals and seven assists in 11 AHL games this season.

Jeffrey Viel doubled his season goal and point total in two games on Saturday and Sunday. The Rimouski, Quebec, native notched a goal and an assist in both games, adding an insurance goal in Saturday’s victory over the Islanders and netting a beautiful shorthanded tally in Sunday’s victory over the Penguins.

Mougenel was happy to see Viel get rewarded for his effort this weekend.

“We got a big goal from him on the penalty kill,” said Mougenel. “I thought that was amazing. It was good to see him get rewarded for how hard he works.”

Brandon Bussi had a fantastic weekend between the pipes for Providence, allowing just two goals and earning two victories. The Sound Beach, New York, native stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 victory in Utica on Friday night, before posting a 21-save shutout, his second of the season, in the 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Two of Bussi’s four wins this season have come via a shutout.

Bussi was impressed with his team’s play on Sunday in the final game of the three-in-three weekend.

“In the back end of a three-in-three, I was really impressed with the group,” said Bussi. “That was a really special effort. It made my job really easy. Wilkes is a good team and they create a lot down low. They get bodies in front. I felt like I was seeing the puck well and with the D-core boxing out and the forwards blocking shots, it was a good night for us.”

NCAA

  • Philip Svedebäck led the No. 10 ranked Providence College Friars to a two-win weekend over the No. 8 ranked Colorado College Tigers. The goaltender stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced in Friday’s 4-3 victory and kicked away 22 of the 23 shots he faced in Saturday’s 5-1 win. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Ryan Walsh found the back of the net in No. 12 ranked Cornell University’s 3-2 victory over Colgate University on Friday night. The sophomore forward leads his team with 10 points and is tied for the team lead with five goals. The Rochester, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Reid Dyck recorded a shutout in the Swift Current Broncos’ 3-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night. The Winkler, Manitoba, native stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season and the sixth of his Western Hockey League career. The goaltender was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

