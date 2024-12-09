Prospects Report: P-Bruins Sweep the Weekend

BostonBruins.com – Check in with how the Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

In what had potential to be the most important weekend of the season, the Providence Bruins won every contest in this weekend’s three-game slate.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort this weekend.

“I think the guys should be proud of how they played this weekend,” Mougenel said on Sunday after the third win of the weekend. “We knew we had to be better. For a three-in-three weekend, I thought the guys played extremely hard.”

Matt Poitras caught fire this weekend, scoring a goal in all three of the team’s victories and adding an assist on Friday and Sunday. The Brooklin, Ontario, native netted the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win at Utica, scored the tying goal in a comeback 6-3 victory over Bridgeport, and added an insurance tally in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward now has three goals and seven assists in 11 AHL games this season.