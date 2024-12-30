Prospects Report: P-Bruins Remain Red Hot

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at how prospects of the Boston Bruins have shaped their seasons through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

The Providence Bruins remained red-hot after the holiday break, winning both of the weekend’s road contests by a score of 4-1. The P-Bruins have won eight of their last 10 matchups and earned a point in another.

John Farinacci had a stellar weekend, posting five points in the two wins. The Red Bank, New Jersey, native recorded three assists in Friday’s victory over Bridgeport, the most by any Providence skater in a game this season. In Saturday’s win, the forward scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:40 into the contest, the quickest goal by the P-Bruins this season. Farinacci also added an assist on a second period tally.

Providence Bruins Assistant Coach Matt Thomas was thrilled to see Farinacci get rewarded on the scoresheet over the weekend.

“One thing about [John] Farinacci is he is a very smart player. He understands time and space,” said Thomas. “Sometimes, you don’t always see the reward on the stat sheet for the work he puts in. It’s nice to see him get rewarded. He’s a very important player for us with how he can drive a line both on the offensive side and the defensive side.”