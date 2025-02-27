Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

BostonBruins.com – Check out what Boston Bruins’ prospects have achieved over the past few games through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

There was no shortage of goals this weekend for the Providence Bruins, who totaled 14 tallies in three games this weekend. The P-Bruins were able to secure two victories, including a comeback overtime thriller to cap-off the three-game weekend.

After trailing, 3-0, just over four minutes in and, 4-1, after 20 minutes of Sunday’s home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Providence Bruins stormed back with three unanswered goals in regulation. Max Jones tallied back-to-back goals and tied the game with just over nine minutes left in the third period, before Georgii Merkulov netted the overtime-winning goal with less than one second remaining in the extra frame.