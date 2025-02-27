Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

Merkulov caps comeback with OT winner in closing second to lift Providence

54344702035_ff51c37ac5_o
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out what Boston Bruins’ prospects have achieved over the past few games through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

There was no shortage of goals this weekend for the Providence Bruins, who totaled 14 tallies in three games this weekend. The P-Bruins were able to secure two victories, including a comeback overtime thriller to cap-off the three-game weekend.

After trailing, 3-0, just over four minutes in and, 4-1, after 20 minutes of Sunday’s home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Providence Bruins stormed back with three unanswered goals in regulation. Max Jones tallied back-to-back goals and tied the game with just over nine minutes left in the third period, before Georgii Merkulov netted the overtime-winning goal with less than one second remaining in the extra frame.

Captain Patrick Brown was stellar on the weekend, extending his point streak to six games and his multi-point streak to three games. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native posted a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Utica on Friday, two goals in a 6-5 loss at Hartford on Saturday, and two assists in the comeback victory on Sunday.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel credits his captain’s leadership abilities when the team trailed by three goals on Sunday.

“It’s a decision by our leaders on how to play and showing our young guys how to play,” said Mougenel. “Patrick Brown really shows the guys the way. He was unbelievable.”

Vinni Lettieri recorded five points on the weekend, tallying a highlight reel goal on Friday, two crucial goals on Saturday, and an assist on Sunday. The Excelsior, Minnesota, native leads the team with 18 goals and is tied for first on the team with 42 points this season.

Assistant Coach Matt Thomas believes that Lettieri’s work ethic is what drives his offensive abilities.

“Vinni’s work ethic is incredible,” said Thomas. “When he is working as hard as he does, he’s not only going to create offense because of his defensive play, but he drives offensive opportunities with his pace, creativity, and relentless nature. You need players to drive you offensively and Vinni is a guy that we have relied on for that.”

NCAA

  • Andre Gasseau tallied six points in No. 1 ranked Boston College’s two victories at the University of Vermont this past weekend. The junior forward notched a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win on Friday, before recording two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory on Saturday. The Los Angeles, California, native totals 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 31 games this season. Gasseau was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Chris Pelosi scored in four straight games from February 7-15, while adding three assists in that span. The first-year forward at No. 13 ranked Quinnipiac University set a career high three points (1G, 2A) in a 7-2 win at Union College on February 14. The Sewell, New Jersey, native totals 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 32 games this season. Pelosi was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Jonathan Morello tallied two goals for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL in a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on February 16. In his first USHL season, Morello totals six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 45 games. The Toronto, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Bruins Surrender Lead, Fall to Maple Leafs in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Comeback Falls Short as Bruins Return from Break Ends with OT Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

Bruins Thinking of McAvoy as Team Gears Up for Weekend Return 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 19

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 18

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston 'phenomenal' experience

USA National Team Development Program has 'become like a factory'

Prospects Report: A Look Back at the P-Bruins' First Half

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras and Michael Callahan to Providence

Marchand 'so grateful' to represent Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Bruins Fall to Vegas in Final Game Before 4 Nations Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Pastrnak Extends Point Streak, But Bruins Fall to Rangers

McAvoy has 'goose bumps' at chance to be leader for Team USA at 4 Nations