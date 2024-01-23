Prospects Report: Merkulov, Beecher, Lohrei Pace P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – Scope out how the Bruins’ pool of prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

Georgii Merkulov returned from his recall in Boston without missing a beat. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward scored goals in both of Providence’s road games last week. The Ryazan, Russia, native ranks sixth in the AHL with 35 points and ninth with 16 goals. Merkulov will represent Providence at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic on February 4 and 5 in San Jose.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel is proud of the forward’s development through two seasons in Providence.

“The biggest thing in the growth of Merkulov is where he’s come from and where he’s going,” said Mougenel. “He came from an offensive background, and that is his gift, but what’s going to allow him to survive at the American League level and play in the National Hockey League is his commitment to playing without the puck and to the team system. He’s been absolutely outstanding that way.”

Brandon Bussi has found his stride midway through the season between the pipes for the P-Bruins. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound goaltender has won his last five starts, including stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win over Bridgeport. The Sound Beach, N.Y., native posted a combined .936 save percentage in his last three appearances.

Mougenel knows his goaltender will always be there to make a big save when the team needs it most.

“One of the best attributes of Bussi is his commitment to battle for his teammates,” said Mougenel. “He’s a goalie that wins. The Bruins have done an amazing job of growing goalies. He’s a talented kid, for sure.”

Recently reassigned to Providence, Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei made an instant impact in their first game back with the American League club on Sunday. Beecher tied the game 44 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the slot, and Lohrei scored the overtime goal after spinning off a defender in the right circle, walking the puck to the slot, and firing a snap shot bar down to seal a victory for the P-Bruins.

Mougenel was pleased with the impact that Beecher and Lohrei had on Sunday’s game.

“They both had huge impacts on the game,” said Mougenel. “They came at a time when we needed some fresh legs. Beech did what we needed him to do and the things that are going to give him success in the NHL. Lohrei has the ability to be a game breaker. The things that they have to grow in their game and get better at we’re going to work on daily.”