Prospects Report: McLaughlin Notches Five-Game Goal Streak

Billerica, Mass., native also has six-game point streak for Providence

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed throughout the month of November in Providence and the NCAA.

Providence

Marc McLaughlin has caught fire in Providence to start the season. The Billerica, Massachusetts, native has scored a goal in each of his last five contests and boasts a six-game point streak. The forward has five goals and five assists and has recorded a point in nine out of the team’s first 15 games. McLaughlin is also tied for the team’s best plus/minus rating at plus-5.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes McLaughlin’s ability to shoot the puck has led to success early in the season.

“One of Marc’s best attributes is his shot,” said Mougenel. “When he gets it off, it’s usually in the back of the net. He’s playing to his strengths, he’s working effectively and efficiently, and he’s the type of player where he watches one puck go in the net and then he scores in bunches.”

Ian Mitchell saw a four-game point streak end on Sunday in which he recorded a goal and four assists. The St. Albert, Alberta, native’s tally on November 9 in Bridgeport sparked an offensive explosion in the third period, leading to four consecutive goals in a span of three minutes and seven seconds. The defenseman recorded the primary assist on Vinni Lettieri’s tip-in power play goal last Saturday in Hartford.

Mougenel believes Mitchell’s game is rounding out in Providence this season.

“Mitchy [Mitchell] is a guy that logs a lot of minutes for us,” said Mougenel. “His game is still rounding out. He provides a lot from the back end. He does a really good job getting pucks past that first layer and he creates second opportunities for other guys. His game is growing daily and he’s learning to log more minutes which is going to be important down the stretch here.”

Tyler Pitlick has played a key role for the Providence Bruins while on a PTO to begin the season. The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday’s overtime loss to Cleveland. The forward has four goals and six assists in 12 games, while notching three multi-point contests.

Mougenel believes a veteran like Pitlick is a great example for the young players on the team.

“He’s played 400 games in the National Hockey League and he’s a great example for our young players to understand and value what gives longevity in the NHL,” said Mougenel. “His wall play is good, he’s physical, he goes to the net; he’s a Bruin. He’s been an amazing example for our young players of how you have to play day-in and day-out.”

NCAA

  • After transferring to Colorado College for the 2024-25 season, defenseman Ty Gallagher has made a splash with his new team. The Clarkston, Michigan, native leads the No. 8 ranked Tigers with nine points on two goals and seven assists. The graduate student posted a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Northern Michigan in the opening weekend of the season. He also recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Air Force on November 2. Gallagher was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Mason Langenbrunner has started a streak of his own, notching goals in each of the Harvard Crimson’s last two games against Colgate and Cornell. The Dallas, Texas, native has already doubled his career high for goals in a season. The junior defenseman was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Dans Locmelis is off to a fast start in his second season at the University of Massachusetts, recording two goals and nine assists in his first 12 games. The Jelgava, Latvia, native notched a goal and an assist in the team’s 5-1 win at Providence College on Saturday. The forward is just three points away from last season’s total. Locmelis was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

