Prospects Report: McLaughlin Notches Five-Game Goal Streak

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed throughout the month of November in Providence and the NCAA.

Providence

Marc McLaughlin has caught fire in Providence to start the season. The Billerica, Massachusetts, native has scored a goal in each of his last five contests and boasts a six-game point streak. The forward has five goals and five assists and has recorded a point in nine out of the team’s first 15 games. McLaughlin is also tied for the team’s best plus/minus rating at plus-5.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes McLaughlin’s ability to shoot the puck has led to success early in the season.

“One of Marc’s best attributes is his shot,” said Mougenel. “When he gets it off, it’s usually in the back of the net. He’s playing to his strengths, he’s working effectively and efficiently, and he’s the type of player where he watches one puck go in the net and then he scores in bunches.”