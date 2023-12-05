Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through the Boston Bruins system from Providence to the NCAA to Europe.

Providence

John Farinacci is off to an incredible start to his professional career after signinig with the Boston Bruins this past offseason. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward leads the Providence Bruins with 17 points through his first 22 contests. The Red Bank, N.J., native also leads the team with 11 assists and has recorded six goals, good for second on the team.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel has been impressed with multiple aspects of Farinacci’s game so far.

“He is a highly intelligent player that completes a lot of plays and has an offensive gift,” said Mougenel. “Something that gets overlooked a little bit, however, is his attention to detail defensively. He has been someone who has come into a new system and grasped it exceptionally well.”