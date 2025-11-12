Pastrnak Scores 400th Goal in Bruins Win Over Toronto

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins’ bench rose to its feet as David Pastrnak broke into the zone alone with the puck on his stick.

​With one backhanded deke, Pastrnak tucked it past Dennis Hildeby, and a flurry of Black & Gold jerseys flooded onto the ice to celebrate.

It was Pastrnak’s 400th career goal, and gave the B’s a 4-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs 49 seconds into the middle frame Tuesday at TD Garden.

“At that point, I didn’t make much of it,” Pastrnak said. “But it really hit me when the guys came over. That was so cool what they did for me. That is when it, probably, really hit me.”

Morgan Geekie chipped it up to Pastrnak and earned the primary assist on the play. He grabbed the puck from the net for his teammate’s safekeeping, too.​

“It was awesome. We all knew it was coming sooner than later. He is a special player, and we’re lucky we get to see that day in and day out. Just the way he handles himself on and off the ice,” Geekie said.

​“With the weight he has and the weight he carries every day, the superstar that he is, you would never know that just talking to him. Everybody is an equal to him in here. We all look up to him, and we all learn every day from how he carries himself off the ice.”

It turned into a three-point (two goals, one assist) showing for Pastrnak in the eventual 5-3 victory, which extended Boston’s streak to seven games.​

“It was awesome to top it off with a win,” Pastrnak said. “To be able to do it at home in front of our fans, that is why it was special.”