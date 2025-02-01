Pastrnak has hat trick, assist to help Bruins spoil Miller's return to Rangers

“It helps as a line we’ve been playing some good hockey the past month,” said Pastrnak, who on Saturday was named the NHL’s First Star for January, when he had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 14 games. “We’re feeling confident and having good offensive games. We know what to expect from each other, and it’s a huge credit to my linemates (Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie) and I’ve been feeling much better lately.”

J.T. Miller scored twice in his return to the Rangers. New York reacquired the forward in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday along with defenseman Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. The Canucks received forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Miller, 31, played six seasons for the Rangers (2012-18) after they selected him in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Miller, who will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off being held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, played his 342nd regular-season game with New York and first since Feb. 25, 2018, when he also scored. He played on a line with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad on Saturday.

“It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said of the previous 24 hours. “I’m very excited, very happy. It was a big game today for the team. … It was a hard-fought game, but definitely a long 24 hours. ... It’s a team effort here and obviously a special place here in New York, so I couldn’t be happier to be here now.”

Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Poitras and Brad Marchand each had two assists for the Bruins (26-22-6). Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves, and Pastrnak extended his point streak to 10 games (10 goals, 13 assists).

“It’s a lot of fun playing with him,” Zacha said of Pastrnak. “It’s my third year now and it’s a lot of fun. He helps the team so much to win games, and when you see him like this it’s great.”