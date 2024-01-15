Swayman gets 3rd shutout of season, Bruins defeat Devils

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand had two assists for Boston (26-8-9), which returned from a four-game road trip to win its second in a row after losing three straight via overtime or the shootout.

"That's not an easy game for us after being in three different time zones," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "Momentum from the last game, the second and third period, the way we played, I think carried over into the first [win]. I think we were running out of fumes, but we really managed the game well."

Nico Daws made 33 saves for New Jersey (22-16-3), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).

"It's just soft [goals]," Daws said. "I have too much confidence in myself. I know I can save those shots. I just misplayed them both a little bit, and players in this league are good enough [that] when you make a little mistake, it's [going to] be in the back of your net."